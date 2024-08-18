650-acre fire west of Pocatello is fully contained - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A wildfire that burned about 650 acres west of Pocatello Saturday is fully contained, as of 10 p.m.

That’s the latest update from the Pocatello Fire Department, which was posted on its Facebook page late Saturday.

It started around 4:30 p.m. in the Michaud Creek area.

Both lanes of Interstate 86 near the Pocatello Regional Airport were initially closed. Firefighters were able to push the fire back, allowing the highway to be reopened around 6:20 p.m.

The department reports no homes were destroyed and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Officials have not released any further details about the blaze and EastIdahoNews.com has been unsuccessful in getting information after multiple calls to different agencies.

The Idaho State Journal cites lightning as the cause. Windy conditions made it spread quickly.

There were no injuries and no houses or buildings were damaged, the newspaper reports, but about 50 homes in the path of the fire were evacuated. Fire officials told ISJ evacuees could return to their homes Saturday night.

Firefighters will remain on scene Sunday until the flames are out.

Multiple agencies were involved in battling the blaze on the ground and in the air, including Power County Fire District, Pocatello Fire Department and the Fort Hall Fire Department.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Idaho National Laboratory firefighters helped as well, according to ISJ.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police and Idaho State Police helped with road closures and evacuations.

