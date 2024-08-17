At least 18 people sick with bacterial infection after drinking raw milk in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Officials are investigating reports of 18 people who recently tested positive for a bacterial disease after drinking unpasteurized milk.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 18 people have tested positive for campylobacteriosis, a bacterial infection, since July 24.

All reported drinking raw milk, and 17 reported drinking raw milk produced by Paradise Grove Dairy in Jefferson County. According to the release, Paradise Grove Dairy distributes milk to many stores across southern Idaho.

“Paradise Grove Dairy voluntarily stopped production Aug. 2, inspected and repaired equipment, and increased the frequency of milk testing before resuming production Aug. 12,” the release says. “Anyone who bought raw milk produced by Paradise Grove Dairy from July 19 through Aug. 2 should stop drinking it and discard it immediately.”

Paradise Grove Dairy is reminding consumers to keep milk cold when taking it home from the store.

“People at higher risk of severe illness after consuming raw dairy products include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems,” the release says. “People in these groups are encouraged to consume pasteurized dairy products.”

Symptoms of campylobacteriosis infection include diarrhea (often bloody), fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting.

Idaho Health and Welfare says symptoms usually start two to five days after exposure and last about one week. Some people may develop complications that last longer.

If you are experiencing similar symptoms after consuming raw milk or raw milk products from Paradise Grove Dairy, Health and Welfare says to seek medical attention immediately.

The Idaho Division of Public Health is collaborating with Central District Health (CDH), Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), and Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) in the ongoing investigation.

Contact your local public health district for additional information or to report an illness.