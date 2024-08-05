At least 3,000 tons of hay burns in Fremont County fire  - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A fire in Fremont County destroyed at least 3,000 tons of hay.

The South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department responded to the haystack fire on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. on 1800 East 600 North at a feedlot for a cattle company, which is near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

RELATED | Crews battling haystack fire in Fremont County

Assistant Fire Chief David Fausett said multiple fire departments from surrounding counties, such as Teton, Madison, and Bonneville, came out and helped.

There was a concern over the windy conditions.

“The worry was, (it was) right by BLM land, and we didn’t want the fire to spread out into the desert,” Fausett said.

He said about seven stacks of hay were burned. The loss of hay is estimated to have caused damages of $360,000 to $380,000.

No injuries were reported to either people or animals.

Firefighters stayed overnight to monitor fire activity, and as of Monday, they remain on the scene.

“Thank you to the surrounding fire departments that came out to help,” Fausett added.

It’s unknown at this time as to what started the fire.

Courtesy Paige Nelson

Courtesy Paige Nelson

Courtesy Paige Nelson