Drink up! Dutch Bros opens in Pocatello - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A much anticipated coffee franchise will open this week in the Gate City.

Dutch Bros Coffee will officially begin welcoming customers on Friday at 4010 Yellowstone Avenue. The location had a soft open on Wednesday night, with vehicles filling up the drive-thru and wrapping around the front of the store.

“Pocatello has been a long time coming and we are excited to share Dutch luv with a new community! We want every city to experience the Dutch luv!” wrote Regional Operator Tonya Thomason in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Cars wait in line at Dutch Bros on Wednesday night. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Word about the company opening a Pocatello location first spread a little over a year ago in July 2023. Now that the building has been constructed, the company is ready to begin serving drinks.

READ | Pocatello to get a Dutch Bros

Thomason said it’s more than the company’s “vast menu” that sets it apart from other businesses.

“DB takes pride in its relationships and the impact that we have on the communities we operate in! We like to say we are in the relationship business and the product is love!” Thomason said.

For anyone who is skeptical of trying Dutch Bros, Thomason said that staff can customize drinks to their liking.

“Give us a try!” Thomason said. “We want our customers to leave with a drink in hand that they love.”

This will be the fifth Dutch Bros location open or opening soon in eastern Idaho. Two are in Idaho Falls, one is in Ammon, and another is being built in Rexburg.