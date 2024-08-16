Man arrested following late night police chase in Rigby that ended in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

RIGBY – An Idaho Falls man was arrested following a high-speed chase through multiple counties Thursday night.

Michael J. Sanchez was arrested and charged with felony eluding an officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release from the Rigby Police Department, Thursday around 11:30 p.m., a Rigby City Police officer was patrolling on U.S. Highway 20 when they observed a car speeding eastbound.

The car left the highway at the 320 exit, going north on South State Street at 90 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. The driver then reportedly failed to yield to the officer’s lights and sirens and turned onto West 1st South, reaching speeds over 100 MPH.

The car continued south onto Lewisville Highway, where an Idaho State Police officer successfully deployed spike strips at 81st North in Bonneville County, causing the front right tire to deflate.

The driver continued south through Idaho Falls, eventually crashing along 65th South.

Sanchez was then identified, arrested, and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

The Rigby City Police were assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff, Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff, Idaho Falls Police, and Idaho Falls Fire and Ambulance.