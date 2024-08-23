Man arrested in Rexburg for alleged rape of 17-year-old - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 21-year-old Rexburg man was arrested after a minor reported he had “forcibly” raped her.

Garrett Scott Durrant was charged with felony rape of a victim who is 16 or 17 years old, and the perpetrator is three years or more older than the victim.

According to court documents, a Rexburg Police Detective investigated a rape complaint on June 3, where the victim, a 17-year-old girl, had reportedly told a friend Durrant sexually assaulted her at his apartment in Rexburg.

The victim told detectives she met Durrant through a swing dancing activity in January, and became friends with him while they were both attending physical therapy.

Police reports say the victim told Durrant she was 17, and Durrant told her he was 21. The victim described Durrant as “controlling” and “forceful” but “respectful” toward her when they were alone.

In May, the victim says Durrant contacted her about getting together to talk. The victim agreed and drove to Durrant’s apartment around 10:30 a.m. The exact date of the incident is not stated in police reports.

The victim says she expected the meeting with Durrant to be quick and did not expect to be at the home very long.

When she arrived, Durrant was reportedly asleep, which the victim found odd “since she just was speaking with him by text.”

The victim says she was suspicious, wondering if Durrant was actually asleep, so she sat on the edge of the bed trying to wake him up.

According to court documents, Durrant woke up over the next 10 minutes and began telling the victim they should not be “liking each other.” The victim agreed, and says she found the conversation “strange.”

This reportedly angered Durrant, who allegedly “sat up next to her and wrapped his arms around her,” causing the victim to think it was “maybe a good bye hug.” Durrant then “flip(ped) her over onto her back” and began “forcibly” raping her.

Police reports say Durrant did not allow the victim to leave and that he was allegedly “well aware of (the victim’s) feelings that she was not ok with this.”

Durrant reportedly did not speak during the attack. The victim says she was crying, and Durrant eventually “just let her get dressed and leave.”

A warrant was issued for Durrant’s arrest on Aug. 15, and he was booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday with a bond of $30,000. The bond was later reduced to $20,000 and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Court documents do not include details about Durrant’s interviews with police.

Durrant is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Durrant has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.