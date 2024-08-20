Man on probation arrested for drug trafficking after trying to skateboard away from officers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 41-year-old man on probation was arrested Sunday after officers caught him allegedly trying to sell drugs.

Justin Roy Richards is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, felony fentanyl trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

According to court documents, on Sunday, around 3:35 a.m., an Idaho Falls Police officer reportedly saw a man on a skateboard traveling north on Saturn Avenue in the middle of the road.

The man was holding a flashlight but did not have a reflector or light behind him, which is against Idaho code.

The officer watched the man turn west onto West Broadway Street and skate into the parking lot of the Motel West at 1540 West Broadway Street.

The man reportedly made a “quick diversion,” leading the officer to think it was in reaction to being followed by a police car.

The officer followed the man to the back of the motel and watched him “jump off his skateboard just leaving it flat at the bottom of the stairwell and ran up the first set of stairs, ducking his head and face down to try to avoid me seeing him.”

According to police reports, the officer recognized the man as Richards from previous interactions.

The officer exited the car and yelled, “Hey, Justin, come talk to me.” Richards returned down the stairs but quickly placed “something on the upper landing.”

The officer told him he was not visible from behind in the roadway and suggested a reflector or light if he was not going to skate on the sidewalk.

Richards reportedly became “immediately agitated” and started fidgeting, trying to go back up the stairs, saying he “wanted to get a lighter so he could smoke a cigarette.”

The officer told him to come back to the parking lot. Richards then picked up his skateboard and began to “edge away” from the officer “like he was going to ride it away.”

He then told the officer he was at the motel to see his ex-girlfriend but did not know which room she was in. The officer later confirmed that the ex-girlfriend was staying at the hotel, but Richards was in the wrong building.

The officer asked Richards if he was on probation. He confirmed he was before becoming more upset and accusing the officer of harassment.

Police reports say Richards was fidgeting and “adjusting his clothing as if preparing to run.” He reportedly told the officer he did not have a curfew on probation and had been fixing a car at a friend’s house all night.

The officer asked to search Richard’s belongings, and Richard denied consent, again claiming the officer was harassing him.

According to court documents, the officer explained that it was part of her job to help probation officers ensure that people were abiding by the terms of their probation.

Richards attempted to walk away from the officer twice during the conversation, so the officer detained him and said she would call his probation officer.

Another officer arrived, and Richards grabbed his skateboard and tried to ride away on it. Richards was then handcuffed, and an officer retrieved the backpack from the stairs.

Richards reportedly claimed the backpack did not belong to him, then ran “across Broadway towards the U.Haul Storage Facility in handcuffs with (an officer) chasing after him on foot.”

Officers eventually caught up to Richards, and placed him under arrest.

In his pockets, officers reportedly found a marijuana grinder and $1,580 in cash. Inside the backpack, police reports say the officers found a “plastic bag with a crystal-like substance inside that later weighed 337.85 grams” and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

They also reportedly found 150 counterfeit fentanyl pills, a “tooter,” four Tramadol pills, three Vyvanse pills, dab containers, marijuana, THC dispensary packaging containers, plastic tubing tooters, three partial glass pipes with round bulbous ends, and burnt reside.

Richards was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a bond of $75,000. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Richards has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.