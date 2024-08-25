Pickup bursts into flame in Ucon - East Idaho News

The Idaho Falls Fire Department released the following information in a statement on Facebook.

UCON — Firefighters from the Ucon and Idaho Falls Fire Departments responded to a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon near East 113th North.

Callers told dispatchers around 1:04 p.m. that the truck was on fire. Both Idaho Falls and Ucon arrived on scene and found a pickup truck fully involved in flames. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Two people on the scene were evaluated for injuries by Idaho Falls Fire Department paramedics, but were not transported.

Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with an engine, an ambulance and a battalion chief. Ucon fire responded with an engine and two chiefs.