Rexburg man reportedly admits to killing woman after argument over infidelity and drug use - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after reportedly admitting to police that he shot and killed a woman after an hours-long argument.

Fabian Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Court documents say a Rexburg police officer was called to a home on the 600 block of Lilac Street around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a homicide.

After arriving at the home, the officer reportedly saw a woman, identified as 35-year-old Ariana Ramos Chavez, lying deceased near the base of the front stairs. Court documents say she was shot multiple times in the upper body.

According to police, Ramos Chavez lived at the home with her domestic partner, Hernandez.

A lieutenant with the Rexburg Police Department was reportedly told by one of Ramos Chavez’s children that when they arrived home, they saw Hernandez “with a gun in his hand standing by (Ramos Chavez’s) body.”

Officers on scene of the alleged murder on Friday morning. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Court documents say the child asked Hernandez why he did that to their mom, to which he “began apologizing and dropped the gun near (Ramos Chavez’) body.

When officers arrived, the gun was still next to the body.

When officers first arrived at the house, Hernandez allegedly laid on the ground in the “prone position” and stated, “I’m the one you’re looking for; I’m the suspect.”

Hernandez then reportedly told police that he “blacked out,” but “nobody else could’ve shot (Ramos Chavez).”

He then told officers that the doorbell video camera on the front door of the home would have captured the alleged murder. He reportedly allowed officers to search on his phone for the video.

Officers on scene of the alleged murder on Friday morning. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

According to police reports, Hernandez told officers that he and Ramos Chavez had been arguing over text between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. that night about “infidelity and drug use.”

Ramos Chavez has reportedly told Hernandez to “get his s*** and get out” referring to methamphetamine he had in their bedroom. Hernandez told officers he spent “between $300 and $500 per week on methamphetamines.”

He then told police he bought the gun used to shoot Ramos Chavez for $300 off of a Facebook group.

Hernandez told officers “everyone in the house knew where the gun was located” and that it was “always loaded.” He then said he called 911 to report that he had shot Ramos Chavez.

Police say Hernandez appeared to be under the influence of drugs, so they asked for permission to do a blood draw. Hernandez asked for an attorney before consenting to the blood draw.

Court records say another of Ramos Chavez’s children spoke to a detective and said they heard Hernandez and Ramos Chavez arguing, Hernandez threatening to shoot her, and then saw Hernandez get the gun before going back outside and shooting her three times.

Hernandez was then taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail. According to police reports, during the booking process, a “glass methamphetamine pipe” with “meth residue in it” was found with Hernandez at the jail.

He was booked on $1 million bond, and attended his initial appearance Friday afternoon. A no-contact order was issued for the children who live at the home where the alleged murder occurred.

Hernandez is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4. If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Though Hernandez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.