What is a day in the life of a firefighter like? We gave it a try to find out - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re workin’ it with the Pocatello Fire Department.
We spent a day with Captain Ken Bowman, who gave us a tour of Pocatello Fire Station 1. After the tour, we rode in a tower truck to Station 2, where we “threw ladders” and did forced entry exercises. We also took a ride more than 100 feet into the air — all in full turnout gear.
The drills we were allotted are standard parts of Pocatello fire training for new firefighters as well as regular exercises to maintain standards.