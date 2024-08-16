Woman who was killed in crash after RV brakes failed, has been identified - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyoming — A woman who was killed in a crash on Wyoming Highway 22 in the Teton Pass has been identified.

Teton County, Wyoming Coroner Brent Blue said it was Kathleen Carol Savko, 72. Troopers said she was from Nevada. Blue told EastIdahoNews.com the manner and cause of death is still under investigation.

Background

The fatal crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Arron Healy said an RV was traveling eastbound on the highway down a steep mountain grade, pulling a Ford F-150.

The vehicle in front of the RV kept braking, causing the RV’s driver to also brake, Healy said.

As the RV neared the bottom of Teton Pass, the RV’s brakes overheated, and it began to run away.

The driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled.

There were five occupants in the RV. Four were transported to local hospitals, where two were treated and released.

The fifth occupant, who was Savko, died.

The crash is under investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol.