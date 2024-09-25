Chipotle Mexican Grill announces opening date in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Fans of Chipotle Mexican Grill won’t have to wait that much longer for their mouth-watering food as the restaurant has announced its opening date in Rexburg.

The international chain specializing in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads will officially open on Monday, Sept. 30, according to Chipotle Mexican Grill communications team spokeswoman Annie Gradinger.

The new fast-casual business is located off 1048 Tamana Drive near McDonald’s. Chipotle will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane: a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Gradinger said in an email that there is a new menu item where Rexburg guests can try the tender, Mexican-inspired smoked brisket, which is available for a limited time.

According to a news release, Chipotle recommends getting a smoked brisket burrito bowl with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, and cheese.

The Rexburg location is currently hiring with competitive benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families

There are over 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait.

The last Chipotle in eastern Idaho was opened in Chubbuck in 2016. It closed two years later, along with dozens of other underperforming Chipotles nationwide.