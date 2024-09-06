Chipotle is coming to eastern Idaho. Find out where and when.  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — It’s time to feast your eyes on a new fast-casual restaurant in eastern Idaho because Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming.

The international chain that specializes in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads recently had its outdoor sign put up.

It’s located off 1048 Tamana Drive in Rexburg near McDonald’s. The building is still under construction.

The hype for the restaurant in Rexburg has been discussed for months in local online Facebook groups, and people are patiently waiting for its arrival.

The biggest question is, when does it officially open?

Chipotle Mexican Grill communications team spokeswoman Annie Gradinger emailed EastIdahoNews.com on Friday to say the restaurant is scheduled to open this fall.

The exact date was not given, but Gradinger said to check back in a few weeks for updates.

Gradinger added the restaurant would feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane: a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Online, Chipotle is currently hiring for positions at the Rexburg location. It said they offer employees “a full range of benefits, including medical, dental, and health insurance and up to $5,250 a year in tuition assistance.” Click here to learn more.

The last Chipotle in eastern Idaho was located in Chubbuck in 2016. It closed two years later along with dozens of other underperforming Chipotles nationwide.