Devices found in Rexburg traffic stop are not explosive, police say - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Police say items found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Rexburg Monday afternoon were not explosive devices.

The Rexburg Police Department arrested a driver on Second West and Main Street around 4:30 p.m. after finding “two suspicious devices” that appeared to be explosive devices.

Roads were closed as a precautionary measure and officers asked the public to avoid the area while the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad came to investigate.

Authorities have since determined the devices were “commercial mortars that were altered and removed from the original tubes and then taped up with long fuses.”

“There is no longer a threat to the public and all roadways have reopened. Thank you for your patience and understanding!” the department says in a news release.