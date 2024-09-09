Idaho man charged with soliciting murder, hate crimes as part of ‘Terrorgram’ group - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise man identified as one of the leaders of an online terrorist group has been arrested and charged with soliciting murder and hate crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Matthew Allison, 37, was arrested by federal agents Friday. Officials said Allison led “Terrorgram Collective,” a multinational terrorist organization, along with 34-year-old Dallas Humber, of Elk Grove, California. Humber was also arrested Friday.

According to an indictment, Allison and Humber used the social media site Telegram to coordinate terrorist attacks motivated by white supremacy. They face 15 criminal charges, including multiple counts of solicitation of murder of a federal official and solicitation of a hate crime.

The duo created a publication detailing instructions on how to build explosives, according to the indictment. They also produced a white supremacist documentary and collaborated with others on a list of “high-value” murder targets that included senators, judges, state officials and others, the indictment said.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Allison and Humber incited other Terrorgram members to commit racially motivated attacks in the hopes of spurring a “race war.” Terrorgram-related attacks included a stabbing outside a mosque in Turkey, a fatal shooting outside an LGBTQ+ bar in Slovakia and planned attacks on energy facilities in New Jersey, the news release said.

If convicted, Allison and Humber face up to 220 years in federal prison, according to the news release.