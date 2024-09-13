'Internet for All' initial broadband proposal approved for Idaho; state could request $583M - East Idaho News

(Idaho Capital Sun) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has approved Idaho, North Dakota and American Samoa’s initial proposals for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a part of Biden-Harris administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.

The approval enables the states and territory to request access to funding and begin implementation of the equity and access program — “a major step toward closing the digital divide and meeting the president’s goal of connecting everyone in America with affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service,” according to a National Telecommunications and Information Administration press release.

The approval allows the states and territories to request:

over $583 million in Idaho

over $130 million in North Dakota

over $37 million in American Samoa

The equity and access program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Once the program’s broadband deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on high-speed internet adoption, training and workforce development, among other eligible uses, according to the release.

“Today, Idaho, North Dakota, and American Samoa can move their Internet for All efforts from planning to action,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson in the release. “I congratulate the state and territory broadband offices for developing strong proposals for how they will connect all of their residents to high-speed internet service.”

Eligible entities — states, territories, and the District of Columbia — are required to submit an initial proposal detailing how they plan to spend their allocation to deliver high-speed internet access to all unserved and underserved locations within their borders. All states submitted their proposals by Dec. 27, 2023. One year from the initial proposal’s approval, states must submit their final proposal for ensuring broadband coverage.