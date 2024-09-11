Man sentenced for throwing electric scooters in the Snake River - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man was sentenced Friday after being charged for throwing 11 Bird scooters into the Snake River.

Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay sentenced Nathan Frost, 33, to supervised probation for two years.

Frost will also be required to spend 11 days in jail and pay restitution of $4,560 and $850 in court costs.

Frost initially pleaded not guilty to felony malicious injury to property and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

He later accepted a plea agreement, where he agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor malicious injury to property and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers. In exchange, the prosecution agreed to recommend 11 days in jail and probation.

On July 14, Idaho Falls Police officers were dispatched to John’s Hole Forebay at 950 River Parkway after a report that a man, later identified as Frost, was throwing Bird-branded electric scooters into the Snake River, according to court documents.

Officers checked the area and eventually spotted Frost near the Residence Inn, heading southbound along the greenbelt. An officer caught up with him and turned on her emergency lights, indicating that Frost needed to stop.

Nathan Frost | Bonneville County Jail

Frost continued to ride along a canal bank and refused to listen to officers’ commands. An officer yelled at Frost from the south side of Guns and Gear to stop, but he didn’t.

Police then set up a perimeter to contain Frost and caught him near 1350 Whitewater Drive after he “jumped off his one-wheel scooter and ran on foot,” according to court documents.

Witnesses told police Frost had pushed approximately 11 Bird scooters into the river or adjacent canal. According to police reports, each scooter is worth $699.