Officials release name of man killed in motorcycle crash on I-15 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the single motorcycle crash on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 63 in Bannock County on Friday.

Shawn Benjamin, 34, of Fort Harrison, Montana, was killed in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

“To Shawn’s family and friends, I want to offer my sincere condolences on the loss of your loved one,” said Coroner Torey Danner.