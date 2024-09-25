Selling or donating breast milk is popular online, but is it safe? - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman recently posted on a local social media page seeking places to sell her breast milk. She said she is producing more milk than her premature infant could drink or that she can safely store.

Her inquiry is not uncommon. Selling or donating breast milk online has become increasingly popular. Numerous social media groups nationwide have sprung up dedicated to sharing breast milk to help mothers feed their infants. Facebook groups like Milky Mommas Idaho and Idaho Breastmilk Donation For Babies have hundreds to thousands of users in Idaho.

The popularity of sharing breast milk was particularly evident in 2022 during a nationwide baby formula shortage, when formula was both hard to come by and expensive. During this time, human milk banks reported increased demand for donor milk.

Those donating online post about giving breast milk as a way to make good use of an overabundance, earn money and help mothers who need it.

However, there are concerns with the practice.

It is not illegal to sell breast milk online. But, it is unregulated, so it’s “buyer beware.” The FDA warns feeding infants breast milk from online marketplaces can transmit diseases or expose them to prescription or illegal drugs, making it a public health issue.

Registered nurse Laura Lundquist, a certified lactation consultant at Mother Nurture Lactation Consulting Services in Pocatello, said, “I get pretty nervous about the trend of people selling expressed breast milk online through platforms like Facebook and eBay. While breast milk is undoubtedly beneficial for infants, there are significant risks involved with purchasing milk from unknown sources.”

She went on, “It’s crucial for parents to be aware that a mother’s breast milk is specifically formulated for her baby, tailored to the infant’s age and stage of development, gender, and current health status. Additionally, a mother’s milk contains antibodies produced in real-time to protect her baby from illnesses.”

While most lactating mothers can produce enough milk to feed their infants, conditions such as post-partum hemorrhage, past breast surgeries, diabetes, or thyroid issues can affect the milk supply. Hence, there is a demand for safe donor breast milk.

According to Lundquist, a prescription is generally required to get donated breast milk from a bank. Breast milk banks follow strict guidelines set by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America to ensure that the milk provided is safe and of the highest quality for infants, particularly premature or medically fragile babies.

The breast milk donation process includes careful screening and testing to ensure the milk is not contaminated. It also includes donor health screening, milk collection and storage, screening of milk, pasteurization, post-pasteurization testing, storage and distribution.

“Even after the pasteurization process, breast milk is still better for babies than formula. This process ensures that babies receive donor milk that is as safe as possible, unlike unregulated breast milk obtained online,” said Lundquist.

Most hospitals have a breast milk donation process for their NICU units. In east Idaho, Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello has a Mothers Milk Bank. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls has a breast milk donation center. For information on the EIRMC bank, call (208) 529-7171.

“Human breast milk is best for babies and is a wonderful gift to give,” said Lundquist.

For actually selling breast milk, there are legitimate breast milk companies around the world, such as Human Milk Banking Association of North America and Mothers Milk Co-Op. Experts warn women should do their own research on such companies.

Women concerned about their milk supply, whether producing too much or too little, can request a consultation with Lundquist at Mother Nature Lactation Consulting.