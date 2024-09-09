Two arrested for allegedly robbing man at knife point for dirt bike - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested after a victim reported they had robbed him at knife-point in an attempt to steal his dirt bike.

Michael James Sanchez, 30, and Cory Gene Groshong, 41, are both charged with felony robbery.

On June 2 around 9:08 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home after a report of a robbery, according to court documents. The victim asked to meet at the nearby Country Corner.

When deputies arrived, the victim stated he had been robbed at knife-point, and the suspects took his 2003 Yamaha YZF450 dirt bike. Police reports say the victim was wearing heavy clothing and off-road boots.

According to court documents, the victim had driven to visit a friend, and the friend reportedly thought the victim had stolen money from him.

The victim told deputies he was “frustrated because they all said they would beat him up, so he left his bike.” He then identified the men as Sanchez, Groshong, and a third man who has not been charged.

Deputies responded to the area the victim said he left his bike and noticed a man working on a car in front of the home. The deputy began speaking to him, and two other men came out of the garage. Deputies identified two of them as Sanchez and Groshong.

When asked why they had someone else’s dirt bike, the men reportedly told the deputy that “their buddy stole $950 from a relative and he came over to pay the debt” by leaving the dirt bike as collateral, while he went to get the money he owed.

The men denied there had been any threats or a knife involved.

The deputy told the men that if they gave the bike back to the victim, no charges would be pressed. The men reportedly argued with the deputy, but eventually gave the bike over.

The deputy called the victim and told him he got the dirt bike back. The victim met the deputy a few houses down, loaded it up into his truck, and left.

Around 10:26 p.m., the victim called dispatch and reported that he was receiving threatening messages from the men.

The victim stated that the unnamed third man texted him statements like “I’ll be seeing u pal real soon”, “Watch yourself tuff guy ur gunna need all the help u can get”, “I’m gunna blast ur rat b**** ass everywhere an everytime”, and “be ready.”

The victim screenshotted the messages and emailed them to the deputy, saying he was “freaked out” for his and his family’s safety. He told the deputy he believed the man was “going to come out and kill or shoot him.”

On June 11, the deputy reportedly tried to reach the victim again, but his phone was out of service, and he could no longer get in contact with him.

Two warrants was issued for Sanchez and Groshang’s arrests on Aug. 29. Groshand was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Aug. 30, and Sanchez was booked on Tuesday. Both are expected to appear for preliminary hearings on Sept. 20.

If convicted, both men could face up to life in prison.

Though Sanchez and Groshang have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.