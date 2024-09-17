You have to see this! Falling tree nearly hits cyclist during thunderstorm - East Idaho News

ONE POWERFUL STORM — Doorbell cameras often pick up wild footage of unexpected events, and such was the case when a thunderstorm recently hit Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Video shared on ABC 7 Chicago’s Youtube, shows the moment a doorbell camera captured a tree falling over, nearly crashing down on a cyclist.

In the video, a person is walking down the street, and a cyclist is riding in the middle of the street when a massive tree in someone’s front lawn suddenly falls into the road, taking power lines down with it.

“Woah!” the cyclist yells.

The cyclist then rides right into the tree that’s blocking the road and tumbles over the front of his handlebars into the branches. The bystander makes their way over to the tree and appears to check on the cyclist.

Reports say the cyclist wasn’t hurt despite colliding with the tree.