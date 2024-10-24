24-year-old accused of sexually assaulting minor for the third time in six years - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — A 24-year-old was arrested Wednesday after police say he was investigated for raping a minor.

Noah Sean Della Silva is charged with felony rape of a victim who is 16 or 17 years old. He has previously been charged and convicted of similar crimes.

In 2018, Della Silva, then 18, was charged with felony rape. The charge was later amended to felony injury to a child following a plea agreement, and Della Silva was sentenced to a six-year suspended prison sentence and placed on eight years of probation.

In 2019, Della Silva, then 19, was investigated for one felony count of lewd conduct with a child. According to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, court filings do not show this case because it was prosecuted as a juvenile matter, so further details are unavailable.

New case details

According to court documents, on Sept. 9, a 17-year-old victim reported to a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy that she had been raped by Della Silva.

The victim alleges that on March 13, she was at Della Silva’s house in Sugar City to watch a movie when Della Silva “became increasingly sexual” and told her she was “mature for her age.”

The victim says she tried to “steer the interaction away from being sexual” and reminded Della Silva that she had to be home by midnight.

She told detectives that she told Della Silva “no,” but says he picked her up and took her to another room before raping her.

Police reports claim Della Silva “knew of (the victim’s) age prior to this event.”

Detectives obtained a search warrant on Wednesday for Della Silva and took him into custody early that morning.

Della Silva was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.