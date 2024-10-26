60-year-old pedestrian killed by semi-truck trailer - East Idaho News

The following includes an Idaho State Police news release.

RUPERT — A 60-year-old pedestrian died in a fatal collision when he was struck by a 2024 Volvo semi-truck’s trailer on State Highway 25 in Rupert on Friday.

The semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from Burley, was pulling two trailers.

The semi-truck swerved to avoid the pedestrian at 11:02 a.m. while traveling westbound at milepost 52.

However, the pedestrian was hit by the second trailer and succumbed to his injuries afterward.

The driver of the Volvo was wearing a seat belt.

The westbound lanes of State Highway 25 were blocked for approximately two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.