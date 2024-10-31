Breane Buckingham challenging Ben Fuhriman for Legislative District House 30B - East Idaho News

BINGHAM AND BUTTE COUNTIES — Democrat Breane Buckingham of Arco is challenging Republican Ben Fuhriman of Shelley to represent Legislative District 30 Seat B in the Idaho House of Representatives.

The 30B seat is for a two-year term. District 30 covers Butte and Bingham counties — including Blackfoot, Shelley, Arco and Aberdeen.

Fuhriman is a financial planner and Bingham County Republican Central Committee precinct committeeman from Shelley, Idaho. Buckingham is a former Arco City Council member and U.S. military combat medic and logistician.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, who was defeated by four votes in the May primary after a recount.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, without any grammatical or style editing.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Candidate Questions & Responses

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Fuhriman: I was born and raised in the then small town of Ammon, ID. I guess that’s why I love Shelley so much, because of its small-town feel. My life has been filled with enriching experiences, from achieving the honor of valedictorian at Hillcrest High School to serving a mission in Brazil, which broadened my perspective in profound ways. Following my passion for learning, I pursued my education at BYU-Idaho, setting the stage for a fulfilling career ahead.

After delving into entrepreneurship, I found my calling as a financial planner. Today, I lead my own independent financial planning firm, where, as a CFP Professional, I have the privilege of guiding individuals and families towards their financial goals.

Beyond my professional endeavors, I am deeply invested in giving back to my community. Whether it’s serving on the board of the Boy Scouts Grand Teton Council, volunteering within my church, or providing financial counseling pro bono, I find immense joy in making a positive difference in the lives of others.

At home, I am blessed with a loving family—my wife, Holli, and our four incredible children. Together, we cherish simple pleasures like travel, camping, game nights, and watching movies.

In addition to my family and community commitments, I am honored to serve as a precinct committeeman in Bingham County and hold positions within the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, contributing to the betterment of our community through collaboration and service.

Buckingham: I was raised and homeschooled in a small town in Northern Washington State during my childhood. I then joined the Military, where I served honorably for 15 years as a Combat Medic & Logistician, alongside my brother and sister. Our family believes strongly in public service. Both of my Grandparents served in the military, and many of my cousins, nieces, and nephews since then. My grandparents set a high bar, and many of us have worked to meet their standards.

I retired from the Military after I was injured in the line of duty, then went to college, earning my degree as a paralegal. I moved to Arco, Idaho, in 2019 because I absolutely fell in love with this town the day I passed through. East Idaho is my favorite area in Idaho. People here are always looking out for their neighbors and friends, so I intend to stay forever.

I subsequently served on the Arco City Council, and I am currently a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). To this day, my best friend is my brother; he has always been there for me in times of need, and I for him. I am currently trying to convince him to move to Arco as he has recently retired from the Military as well.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Buckingham: I believe public service is a duty for all Americans. I have served our Democratic Republic my entire adult life; I believe that all humans are created equal, and we all deserve a chance to live a wonderfully free life.

I would like to bring more attention to East Idaho, and lobby for a better education system, a better healthcare system, better roads, stronger policing, and responsible growth. I am running because I feel Eastern Idaho deserves stronger representation.

I will be a representative who you can call personally about all your questions or concerns. I will speak with you directly as often as possible, and I believe this is necessary for us to all move forward together.

I will fight for you. I will fight with you.

Fuhriman: I believe in practical solutions over divisive rhetoric that’s fueled by extreme political agendas. When Abraham Lincoln spoke of our government being ‘of the people, by the people, and for the people,’ I interpret it as embracing all, not just those with whom one agrees. It’s unfortunate that certain disruptors and current party leaders, rather than fostering constructive dialogue, often resort to harsh labeling and attacks, hindering our ability to address pressing issues and make meaningful progress. As a solutions-oriented individual, I’ve witnessed my district suffer from a disproportionate emphasis on cultural and social issues, overshadowing crucial economic, agricultural, and educational concerns. My focus lies on addressing pressing issues such as efficient water management, bolstering support for our first responders, particularly our police force, reducing taxes, and fostering innovation through smarter economic policies. Additionally, I aim to champion unique and effective educational initiatives to support our children and prepare the next generation for success.

What are the greatest challenges facing people and communities in your district? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Fuhriman: Bidenomics is wreaking havoc on our nation’s wealth, leaving families to bear the burden of skyrocketing expenses. It’s disheartening to see households grappling with an additional $1000+ per month of costs caused by inflation just to make ends meet. Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation, housing costs have spiraled out of control, and many feel overwhelmed by economic uncertainty.

Amidst these economic challenges, our legislature seems preoccupied with divisive cultural battles instead of addressing the urgent issues. It’s time to shift our focus to pressing concerns like bolstering our economy, ensuring affordable housing, revitalizing our education system, and enhancing public safety. Additionally, we must prioritize securing our elections, fortifying border security, and combating the influx of illegal drugs into our communities.

I firmly believe in the inherent value of every individual and the importance of fostering understanding and collaboration. My approach is centered on finding common ground and working collaboratively with fellow legislators to enact pragmatic policies that genuinely enhance our quality of life. Together, we can uphold Idaho’s spirit of freedom and self-reliance, ensuring that our state remains the beacon of opportunity and community that we cherish.

Buckingham: The greatest challenges I’ve witnessed in our community; lack of affordable food, transportation, affordable housing, water, education assistance, and reasonable healthcare in our rural areas.

I have volunteered at our local food bank, I have sat on the City Council, and I have provided transport for friends, and they have provided transport for myself. I hope to create a rural public transit system that requires lesser taxes than in a large city, yet will effectively provide help to the elderly and sick people of both Butte and Bingham Counties.

East Idahoans must focus on responsible rural development; WATER. UTILITIES MAINTENANCE. INTERNET ACCESS. ROAD MAINTENANCE. LAW ENFORCEMENT. AFFORDABLE HOUSING. HEALTHCARE. TRANSPORTATION.

Have you seen any mistakes made by the Idaho Legislature in recent years? How would you work to correct these errors?

Buckingham: We have real problems in rural East Idaho which have not been addressed; We have families living in rural communities who are living paycheck to paycheck, and we seem to have very little support for them. I will fight for rural community financial support.

I believe that infrastructure in East Idaho needs more attention, as we are growing rapidly. I would fight to bring more attention to East Idaho’s Transportation Department (ITD), Idaho State Police (ISP), water rights, education programs, and infrastructure in general. We need someone loud to represent our communities. I am that loud person.

Fuhriman:I understand that nobody is perfect, and mistakes are inevitable. However, the most significant issues arising from the legislature often originate from cultural and social legislation that marginalizes certain groups, leading to costly legal disputes that burden taxpayers. I believe it’s prudent to try and avoid such divisive topics.

A more profound mistake in past years has been the empowerment of partisan political groups, allowing them to dictate legislation and pressure legislators into voting based on their agendas. What we truly need are independent-minded and principled lawmakers who prioritize traditional Idaho conservative values and hold themselves accountable to their constituents, not the fringe political groups.

What parts of the state budget could use more funding? Are there places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Fuhriman: While my current understanding of the state budget is limited, I am eager to leverage my financial planning expertise on budgetary matters. I look forward to delving into the intricacies of budgetary management, ready to contribute innovative and creative solutions.

It’s evident that our state’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and broadband, requires urgent attention. We must continue the momentum to maintain and grow our infrastructure. Our schools have received record breaking amounts of funding in recent years, but our support staff and those that work tirelessly behind the scenes, are being forgotten. Idaho has been a leader in innovative education, and we need to ensure those innovations continue. It’s not about more funding in education, it’s about the right funding.

Investing in our state’s future through initiatives that attract high-paying jobs is paramount. By fostering economic opportunity, we can uplift communities statewide. I am confident that with bold and courageous leadership, we can identify inefficiencies within the state budget and streamline operations for greater effectiveness.

Governor Little’s efforts to reduce bureaucratic red tape are commendable, yet there is still room for improvement. We must explore avenues for innovation and promote local control to empower communities and foster self-reliance. I believe returning more dollars back to the local level will yield more efficient use of those funds. I don’t believe it’s about more funding or budget cuts, it’s about being smarter with the money we have.

Buckingham: The state budget needs to bolster its roads and bridge department, the Idaho State Police department, the Idaho Transportation Department, and the Idaho Department of Education. Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and we absolutely MUST focus on responsible growth. We, as a state, must consider the consequences failing to address our infrastructure.

As for places where cuts could be made, I would say that my time on the city council taught me there is no such thing. Our employees need better pay, our roads department needs more resources, our city vehicles require more funding for maintenance, our education system needs more financial support, our hospitals need to be able to pay more to their employees… and all around, we need more financial support.

East Idaho does not get enough representation from our Legislators. I intend to rectify that by increasing our funding, rather than cutting our budget.

What is your position on Idaho’s Proposition 1 ballot initiative that would end closed-party primary elections and create ranked-choice voting?

Buckingham: I wholeheartedly support Idaho’s Proposition 1 ballot initiative as it will create more open and free elections. I have discussed this with many potential (and former) constituents, and I hope it will pass.

Fuhriman: I have been against ranked choice voting from the start. I see and understand both sides of the argument. However, I wish our primary elections were open to all regardless of political affiliation. It is a fact that many districts in our state are won in the primary and a good portion of people are kept from participating in those elections unless they choose to affiliate with a political party. I don’t think anyone should be forced to affiliate with a private organization in order to exercise their constitutional right to vote. At the same time, it is that private organization’s right to allow their members to nominate their representative to be on the ballot in the general election. Therein lies the conundrum. I believe the answer is for the Republican Party to do the right thing and open their primaries to allow more participation. Until this happens, I’m afraid we will have more and more bitter and negative elections and a continuation of extreme candidates in our general elections to choose from.

What is your position on Gov. Brad Little using Idaho State Police resources to bolster security at the United States southern border? How does illegal immigration impact the constituents in your district?

Fuhriman: Governor Little has directed a mission that allows Idaho troopers receive valuable training by working side by side with Texas DPS at the southern border. While they are helping provide support at the border, perhaps more importantly they are learning how to handle illegal immigration, human trafficking, and the flow of illegal drugs within our own state, which I fully support.

No one I’ve spoken to is against immigration itself. What we’re against is people coming to our country illegally, having broken our laws from the start. We need order and clear expectations because being in America is a privilege and comes with great responsibility. Illegal immigration has brought a lot of crime and chaos, and it must stop. We should welcome those who want to follow the law, embrace our culture, and become Americans.

The hard truth is, we don’t know who or where many of the illegal immigrants are. President Biden and Vice President Harris have failed our country by not upholding our laws and protecting our safety. They should be ashamed of the harm they’ve caused.

Buckingham: I believe we should support our local communities, first and foremost. I was permitted to accompany an Idaho State Police Officer for a “ride along” in August 2024; he was exceptionally professional, and did a wonderful job.

This officer stopped for a family suffering from engine failure in the middle of a busy faraway, and their young child did not have the required car seat. The officer assisted them to a vehicle repair shop, then gave them a free car seat. He had the legal right to cite them for several infractions, yet he chose not to do so. This officer did what was best for the community.

I will never look at police officers the same way. I was honestly shocked by this officer’s kindness, empathy, honesty, honor, and sense of public service.

I also learned that these officers who risk their lives to serve us, the public, do not have the resources they need to keep us all safe. This experience was eye opening.

If I were elected, I would fight for more financial resources for our police forces; I certainly would not send them to Texas as a political show. I strongly disagree with the Idaho Governor’s decision on this matter.

A battle over the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge led to a temporary water curtailment for thousands of acres of farmland in 2024. How should the legislature respond to this issue?

Buckingham: The battle over the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge led to water curtailments for more than just farmlands. This affected Cities, such as Arco and Blackfoot as well.

The legislature needs to come together and find a way to resolve water rights issues which will benefit everyone who will be affected. Additionally, our farmlands are quickly dwindling as our state grows, yet, they are the lifeblood of our state. We must work to keep them supplied with the water resources they need.

I believe that this longstanding battle over the Snake Plain Aquifer must be resolved. I hoped that the parties involved would have agreed upon a resolution by the 1 October deadline, they did not. I look forward to seeing a resolution by the new deadline of 1 November 2024. Water rights in East Idaho are crucial to our survival, and we must find a way to come together. I supported the original mitigation plan, yet I am disappointed that they were unable to agree on any water mitigation plan.

Fuhriman: Many things related to our water management need to be codified into Idaho Law so that when issues arise, the courts can fall back on law and not their own opinions or misguided precedence. The Legislature needs to help make the water laws clearer and protect water rights while limiting the power of bureaucrats.

It is best that the water rights holders sort these things out with common sense and in an unselfish way so that all parties can benefit and continue to protect our water sovereignty for generations to come. The last thing anyone wants is for the federal government to ever get involved with Idaho water, which could happen if we are not careful. That would be devastating.