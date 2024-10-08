Broncho, 23, sentenced 35 years to life for murder of Idaho Falls man - East Idaho News

Lance Jonathon Broncho during his sentencing on Monday | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – A county prosecutor referred to Lance Jonathon Broncho as potentially the most dangerous person he’s ever met before the 23-year-old was sentenced to prison.

District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Broncho to serve a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of life in prison for the first-degree murder of 51-year-old Eric Leask.

Broncho will be given credit for time served and must pay at least $73,858.84 in restitution, $10,000 in fines, and $9,000 in court costs and fees.

Broncho initially pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree murder, felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, felony robbery, felony burglary, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two felony enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He later accepted a plea agreement, where he agreed to plead guilty to felony first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, in exchange for the prosecution taking the death penalty off the table and dropping the remaining charges, while also agreeing to recommend he be sentenced to a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of life in prison.

On March 9, Broncho broke into a home on 4th Street and shot and killed Leask. During the home invasion, he also shot and injured a young man in the home, before stealing a second gun and leaving.

Later, court documents revealed that Broncho had reportedly broken into the wrong house, and was in search of drugs.

Broncho is also currently facing three cases consisting of seven total felonies that reportedly occurred after Broncho had already been booked on the murder charge. These felonies include three counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel and four counts of introducing major contraband into a correctional facility.

Sentencing

Broncho’s attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, argued that their client should receive a 25-year minimum in prison due to his young age and mental health history.

“(Broncho’s) juvenile records demonstrate a child in crisis,” said Archibald. “He has a mental health history of PTSD. The reports talk about the trauma that he suffered as a child, they talk about his substance abuse. He was 22 years old when this happened, and he had already been diagnosed with abuse of marijuana, alcohol, methamphetamine and opiates.”

Archibald then asked the court to honor his sentencing recommendation, noting that in 25 years, a parole board could potentially find that Broncho had used his prison time to rehabilitate himself to become a productive member of society.

“It gives my client incentive to do as much as he can, as many good things as possible in prison,” said Archibald. “Those will be little steps, they’ll be baby steps at first, but at least he’ll be able to show that.”

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal argued for a minimum of 35 years for Broncho, arguing that with his extensive criminal record, he has failed to use the opportunities he has been given for treatment and rehabilitation.

Lance Broncho | Bonneville County Jail

“I’m not sure in 42 years, I’ve encountered somebody as dangerous,” said Neal. “The decision that’s made today isn’t about protecting the community today. By the time the eligibility rolls around, many in this room will be dead. We have babies being born today that will be reliant upon the decision today.”

Neal continued, noting that Broncho is seemingly extremely dangerous as he has already spent four years in federal prison for stabbing a man in 2020 and has been in and out of incarceration since he was 13 years old, and during two recorded jail calls, prosecutors argued that Broncho seems entertained by Leask’s murder.

See and listen to the recorded jail calls here and here.

“On March 9th, you waked into a young family’s home…and the intent was to rob them. When they resisted, of course, he was put to the test. Was he really willing to kill? And the answer, clearly, was yeah I’m going to pull the trigger,” said Neal. “That had to do with him and his own selfish motivations that day to get away after he had begun this confrontation.”

According to Neal, Broncho also told evaluators in the jail that he recognizes he is addicted to alcohol and multiple illegal drugs, but says he does not want to fix the issue.

“His alcohol use began at the early age of eight years old. He was drinking regularly by 13 and says it’s been problematic throughout his lifetime,” said Neal. “His last use (of illegal drugs) was at the time of this incident. He reported that he’s experimented with heroin, cocaine, hallucinogens, and prescription medication without regular long-term use…And he says ‘I’m not ready to stop…I’m not ready to stop using because I like to avoid my problems.'”

Leask’s partner of 22 years and mother to the other victim of the incident then allowed a victim advocate to read a written statement to the court explaining the trauma and devastation Broncho caused to their family after killing Leask and injuring her son in the home invasion.

“We lost our home the night of the incident. We didn’t want to go back there for fear of someone coming after us, as well as we both lost someone very precious to us in a very violent way,” said the woman. “The place looked like something out of a horror movie, and it still gives us both nightmares.”

She continued, explaining the multiple surgeries her son has had to endure to his hand and leg, after he was shot trying to protect his family during the home invasion.

“I used to have a great memory, and now the brain fog is so bad, it’s hard to remember what I did yesterday,” said the woman. “I’m depressed and some days I think it would have been easier if I didn’t make it that night. Life is so much harder now. I’m not suicidal, I would never do something like that. I’m just making a point to how hard life has been without Eric.”

Broncho then gave a very short statement to the court, simply saying, “The only thing I want to say is I accept responsibility for whatever you give me.”

Before pronouncing the sentence, Whyte spoke to Broncho, acknowledging his young age, but saying there is no excuse for the crimes he has committed.

“You have spent significant time incarcerated. You yourself made the comment as referenced by Mr. Neal; you’re institutionalized. You don’t know how to act, out in public,” said Whyte. “Your history just speaks of violence.”

Whyte continued, acknowledging Broncho’s rough upbringing but saying his incarceration is the safest option to protect society.

“It is clear that your upbringing, I would not wish on anyone,” said Whyte. “As you stand before me, you are violent and dangerous, just given your own history. The best way to protect society, obviously, is incarceration.”