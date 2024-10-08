BYU-Idaho student killed in crash near Roberts has been identified  - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — A university student has been identified as the man who died in a recent crash near Roberts.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said Mario Vasquez died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to internal trauma he received from the accident on Friday, Oct. 4.

Law enforcement originally reported that Vasquez was 29 years old, but EastIdahoNews.com has confirmed he was actually 25 years old.

Vasquez was a Brigham Young University-Idaho student who was enrolled in courses this semester, according to university spokesman Brett Crandall. Vasquez was from Nampa and his major was psychology.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 33 and Interstate 15 in Jefferson County, according to Idaho State Police.

Vasquez was traveling westbound in a 2011 Honda Accord on Highway 33. He hit the rear driver side of a tractor-trailer driven by a 62-year-old man from Canada, who was turning east out of the Sage Port of Entry near Roberts, ISP said.

Vasquez was transported by air ambulance to EIRMC.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.