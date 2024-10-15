Cream cheese, coconut Irish Potato Candy - East Idaho News

Let me introduce you to Irish potato candy. While they may look like potatoes, they’re actually made from a sweet and sugary combination of cream cheese and coconut rolled in cinnamon.

Ingredients

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

4 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

4 cups powdered sugar

2.5 cups sweetened coconut flakes

1.5 tbsp ground cinnamon (or cocoa powder)

Instructions

Combine cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and salt in a mixing bowl. Use a mixer with a paddle attachment or an electric hand mixer. Mix on medium speed until nice and fluffy and smooth (takes about 2-3 minutes). When done, make sure you scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Then mix at low speed while adding the powdered sugar really slowly. Then increase the speed back up to medium and mix for about 1 minute until smooth. Scrape down those sides again with the spatula. Then add the coconut and mix on low speed until it’s well combined. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper or spray the baking sheet with vegetable oil. Scoop the coconut mixture out with a tablespoon onto the baking sheet. They can be close together but don’t let them get too friendly and touch each other. When you have used up all the mixture, put the sheets in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Put the cinnamon in a small bowl or plate. Roll the coconut balls into potatoes. Coat in the cinnamon by gently rolling those little beauties in the powder. Put each candy back on the sheet and repeat. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve.

