East Idaho News employee at Florida airport says crowds are packed ahead of Hurricane Milton landfall - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Many Florida residents are preparing to evacuate Monday as Hurricane Milton makes its way to the state’s Gulf Coast.

Forecasters are calling the Category 5 storm “potentially catastrophic,” which is expected to touchdown late Wednesday. It’s currently in the Gulf of Mexico, according to USA Today, with sustained winds of 175 mph. It’s expected to reach peak intensity Tuesday morning then weaken to a strong Category 3 ahead of landfall.

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken at 7:41pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, shows Hurricane Milton, which quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay, Fla., area in its sights. | (NOAA via AP)

Meanwhile, CNN reports officials have declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon.

EastIdahoNews.com Sales Manager Josh Johnson was in Orlando visiting his son. Moments before boarding a flight at Orlando International Airport Monday, he told us the terminal was packed due to numerous flight delays.

“There are people everywhere. You can’t even get in the bathrooms because the lines are so long,” Johnson says.

Johnson says the number of people trying to leave the Sunshine State has led some airlines to offer passengers money to stay behind.

Florida is one of six states impacted by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida a week ago. At least 230 people from Florida to the Appalachian Mountains have been killed, with thousands more displaced from their homes due to extensive widespread damage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday it was imperative that messes from Helene be cleaned up ahead of Milton’s arrival so they don’t become dangerous flying projectiles. More than 300 vehicles picked up debris Sunday but encountered a locked landfill gate when they tried to drop it off. State troopers used a rope tied to a pickup truck and busted it open, DeSantis said.

“They’ve turned off the tolls on all the roads on an order from the governor so people can get where they need to go (as quickly as possible),” Johnson explains.

Despite the urgent messaging, Johnson says everyone at the airport seemed to be in good spirits.

Crowd at Orlando International Airport Monday afternoon | Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Johnson has since boarded a plane and is on his way home to eastern Idaho.

“I booked this trip months ago. Had no idea I would be leaving just ahead of a hurricane. I really hate leaving (my son) here,” Johnson says.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Johnson took a screenshot of an emergency alert on his phone before boarding his flight | Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com