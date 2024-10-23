Final full closure for US-20 Rexburg interchange starts Wednesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG­­ — U.S. Highway 20 Exit 333 for Main Street in Rexburg will fully close beginning Wednesday. This closure allows crews to complete final paving operations and marks the last time Rexburg exits are expected to close for the construction of new diverging diamond interchanges.

Exit 333 will be re-opened as soon as paving and striping work is finished, on or before October 29.

“Our goal was to have these projects completed by late fall and that really is going to happen,” Project Manager Conner Huffaker said. “We’re so grateful to the Rexburg community for their support and patience.”

After re-opening, construction efforts at Exit 333 will be largely off the roadway, with only limited lane closures from that point on. Motorists can expect some interruptions as work continues toward final completion, though they will be short-lived.

With construction efforts winding down, motorists will also see improvements to timing for the traffic signals at both Exits 332 and 333. Engineers will make signal adjustments until the movement of the new interchanges is ideal for typical traffic flow.

Since March, the Idaho Transportation Department and contractor partners have been working to complete the massive undertaking of rebuilding Exits 332 and 333 in Rexburg. Both exits are now operating diverging diamond interchanges that are expected to resolve former traffic concerns in the Rexburg area.