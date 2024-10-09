Former teacher charged after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with student  - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com does not typically name or publish mugshots of suspects charged with misdemeanor crimes. An exception has been made in this case, as it was an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.

IDAHO FALLS — A former drama teacher has been charged after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with one of his female students and “persuading or attempting to persuade her” to leave her home to meet him.

Justin Zierke, 44, was charged with misdemeanor enticing of children, according to Bonneville County court records.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Aug. 8 based on information it received from another sheriff’s office regarding a 13-year-old girl and Zierke.

A family member had noticed a video call between the teen and a man identified as Zierke. Documents say he was a drama teacher at Black Canyon Middle School in Idaho Falls at the time.

The messages

Conversations between the teen and Zierke were found in a GroupMe app going back to Aug. 2.

The two talked about how they missed each other.

On Aug. 4, Zierke messages the girl and says, “You know nobody should ever see these messages.”

He then reportedly says, “I just hope I’m not being some predator taking advantage of you.”

Later, the two make plans to see each other. He said he would be at school the next day. The teen texts, saying she will “run away” to come see him. He tells her not to get into trouble, court records show.

She reportedly wrote that she would ask a family member if she could help clean the school. Zierke told her that it was a good idea and said, “Make it your idea, not mine.”

They allegedly told each other that they loved each other, court documents said.

Court documents talk about how the two are “sneaking around” to try and find time to see each other. They discuss how they have a 30-year age gap. Zierke responded that it was a big deal but, “I don’t care. We will just make it work until it is alright,” documents said.

On Aug. 7, Zierke asks the 13-year-old in messages, “What are you ok with physically?”

The victim was interviewed

The 13-year-old was forensically interviewed. She told authorities she went to Black Canyon Middle School on a specific date to meet with Zierke to assist him in his classroom.

She reported they “just shared a hug.” She later said they were working on a local theatrical production. She said on two separate occasions she and Zierke held hands, court documents said.

The school obtained video surveillance, and the two were shown walking together and entering a classroom on that specific date.

Zierke is interviewed

A search warrant was conducted at Zierke’s home, and electronic devices were seized for the investigation. Zierke told deputies he would go to the police station and talk with them.

During the interview, Zierke admitted to talking with a 13-year-old student of his.

He denied any love interest with her but told law enforcement that he enjoyed her compliments. He told deputies she “boosted his ego and made him feel good.”

Zierke reportedly said that she was initiating the conversations.

He denied the accusation that the two held hands. Zierke told deputies they high-fived and may have held their hands together just briefly, documents said.

“While the conversations between Zierke and (the victim) were suggestive and talked a lot about them being in love with each other and wanting to be together, they never exchanged nude images or talked about sex acts,” the deputy wrote in his report.

Court documents explained this is why Zierke was being charged with a misdemeanor.

The district responds

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Bonneville Joint School District 93 and received the following statement:

“Mr. Justin Zierke is no longer employed by Bonneville Joint School District No. 93. Mr. Zierke’s last day of work with the District was June 6, 2024.

The District is firmly committed to ensuring a safe, supportive, and respectful environment for all students and staff. In accordance with the District’s policy, we have conducted an investigation and will take the necessary steps in response to those findings, which could include a report to the Professional Standards Commission, which determines whether a teacher’s conduct warrants action to be taken against their teaching credentials.

While we are committed to transparency, we are legally prohibited from sharing any further details related to our actions in response to the investigation. Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of our students.”

District officials told EastIdahoNews.com that Zierke submitted his resignation before beginning his contract for the 2024-2025 school year. The board officially accepted his resignation on Aug. 14.

What’s next

Zierke was given a $25,000 bond but has since posted it. He pleaded not guilty to the charge last week in court during an arraignment. He was also given a no-contact order between him and the victim.

According to court records, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

The charge is punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Though Zierke has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.