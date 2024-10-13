Idaho grants tax relief to victims of Hurricane Helene - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission is extending the deadlines to file and pay taxes for victims of Hurricane Helene. Affected taxpayers will have until May 1, 2025, to file returns and make tax payments that were originally due during the following periods:

For victims in Alabama, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 22, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

For victims in parts of Florida, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 23, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

For victims in Georgia, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 24, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

For victims in North Carolina, South Carolina, and parts of Virginia, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 25, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

For victims in parts of Tennessee, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 26, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

Idaho is following the extended deadline the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) set. That includes delaying the October 15, 2024, extended filing deadline for 2023 income tax returns with an additional extension to file. However, the October 15 extension is only an extension to file, not to pay. Interest continues to accrue on any tax paid after April 15, 2024, the original income tax due date for Idaho.

The new deadline is for all Idaho tax types, including income tax, sales tax, fuels tax and income tax withholding. It applies to individuals and businesses in the disaster areas, as well as to those whose tax records are located there.

The Tax Commission is offering the relief to taxpayers in any area the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates as qualifying for assistance. An up-to-date list of eligible areas is available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

Affected taxpayers should write “HURRICANE HELENE” at the top of their tax return to qualify for the extension. Those who file electronically can qualify by sending an email to taxrep@tax.idaho.gov. They should include “HURRICANE HELENE” in the subject line, add their full name and the last four digits of their Social Security number in the email body, and include the date they e-filed their return.

These taxpayers also should call the Tax Commission toll free at (800) 972-7660 if they:

Are charged penalties or interest for filing late returns or paying taxes late.

Are in a payment plan or are working with the Tax Commission to resolve their tax debt.

Have questions.