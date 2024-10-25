Idaho superintendent partners with conservative — and controversial — curriculum provider - East Idaho News

(Idaho Ed News) — State superintendent Debbie Critchfield announced Thursday her support for a new K-12 supplemental curriculum that espouses right-wing ideology. The curriculum includes opinion and advocacy videos that are not labeled as such, and materials presented by pundits with conservative ties and backgrounds.

PragerU, which describes itself as a nonprofit that “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education,” created and provided the content at no cost to Idaho taxpayers or schools. PragerU has also partnered with education departments in South Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, Montana, Arizona and other states.

In an interview with EdNews Thursday, Critchfield emphasized that the curriculum will not be “in a classroom tomorrow.”

School boards will have to approve the content before teachers can use it in their classrooms. Critchfield’s announcement essentially serves as an invitation to trustees to consider it.

“Not every school district will find a place for this in their classrooms,” she said in an interview Thursday. “That’s OK.”

A look at some of the controversial content PragerU’s secondary content, intended for students in grades 6-12, contains the most controversial material — on topics ranging from slavery to the Holocaust to Native American history. Here’s a look at some of it: In one video, Candace Owens, a right-wing political commentator, downplays the role white people had in perpetrating slavery and celebrates white men’s contributions to its end. In another video, Emily Austin, an occasional panelist on Fox News, says that “racism alone wasn’t the primary reason for Nazi Jew-hatred,” and that while Adolf Hitler was a racist, that’s not why “he murdered the Jews.” In a third, Jeff Flynn-Paul says “that narrative of the ‘stolen country’ or ‘Native American genocide’ does not stand up to scrutiny by any honest historian … It puts one hundred percent of the burden on Europeans, who are held responsible for nearly all historical evil, while so-called indigenous (sic) people are mere victims.” Flynn-Paul, who is described as a professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands, also describes “nasty wars” and “ethnic cleansing” as commonplace. “No matter who ‘discovered’ the New World, it is inevitable that a large proportion of its inhabitants would have died within the first few decades after contact.” Other controversial videos include: Why immigrants should love Columbus Day: “ As Columbus Day dies a slow, woke death, it might be a good idea to consider how this national holiday came about in the first place. The answer will surprise you.”

Why you should love fossil fuel: “ Every year on Earth Day we learn how bad humanity’s economic development is for the health of the planet. But maybe this is the wrong message. Maybe we should instead reflect on how human progress, even use of fossil fuels, has made our environment cleaner and healthier. Alex Epstein of the Center for Industrial Progress explains.”

Public union, public enemy: “ Public-sector unions have been gaming the political system for decades, bankrupting whole cities and plunging states into massive debt. How did this happen and can it be stopped? Akash Chougule, senior policy fellow for Americans for Prosperity, has the answers.”

There is no gender wage gap! “Is there a gender wage gap? Are women paid less than men to do the same work? Christina Hoff Sommers, Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, explains the data.” Go here to explore the full curriculum.

Dennis Prager, a conservative talk show host, co-founded the nonprofit. Dan and Farris Wilks, brothers who made billions from natural gas fracking, have donated millions of dollars to PragerU. The Wilks brothers have been embroiled in controversy in Idaho; they have bought up tens of thousands of acres of forest land in central Idaho, closing off access to their holdings.

Critchfield said those ties did not play into her decision to bring the curriculum to Idaho. Instead, she said she was approached by patrons from a Treasure Valley district who wanted to use the materials in their schools. Critchfield said she was approached in “June-ish,” and couldn’t remember which specific district the patrons were from. Critchfield said she “spent her summer vacation going over the materials” before deciding to offer it as a state-sanctioned resource.

A PragerU news release said its content underwent a “rigorous approval process” before Idaho accepted it. Critchfield said that process involved meetings between state-level content and curriculum staff members and PragerU representatives to ensure the curriculum aligned with Idaho’s content standards. Critchfield said it does.

Some critics — including a South Carolina teachers’ union — have accused the nonprofit of trying to indoctrinate students.

But “you will have people that will point their finger to indoctrination on both sides of this fence,” Critchfield said Thursday. “It’s a tendency for some people to go to that as an immediate place without perhaps looking at it at face value, as far as the materials, not some of the associated political tones.”

Critchfield said she would consider introducing a similar supplemental curriculum with liberal or left-wing ideology if patrons requested it.



Critchfield’s PragerU interview: State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield sat down for a video interview with PragerU, touting its curriculum. You can watch it here.

The Idaho Department of Education’s press release touted the curriculum’s Holocaust resources, and said they will help teachers meet a legislative resolution calling for “the adoption of age-appropriate Holocaust education.”

The resolution says “the Holocaust stands as … a stark reminder of the dangers of prejudice, discrimination, and unchecked hatred” and that understanding the Holocaust is crucial for “combating anti-Semitism and all forms of prejudice.”

It also calls for the IDE to “collaborate with relevant organizations and experts in Holocaust education to ensure that any proposed curriculum materials are accurate, comprehensive and aligned with best practices.”

EdNews asked Critchfield if PragerU content that says racism was not the driving factor behind the Holocaust could contradict the intent of the resolution.

“I don’t know how to comment on that,” Critchfield said. “Once I start commenting on every element of every supportive piece of information, I think that opens us up … to anything that is brought into the classroom.”

She said her role is to make sure curriculum aligns with standards. “Once that takes place, the local boards have the ability to decide and answer that question for themselves.”

Critchfield recently committed to helping close academic achievement gaps between Native American students and their peers by hiring a new Indian Education director and tasking that individual with identifying and making available more content that is culturally relevant to Indigenous students.

PragerU’s content includes a number of videos that contain controversial views regarding Native Americans, such as a video that says “that narrative of the ‘stolen country’ or ‘Native American genocide’ does not stand up to scrutiny by any honest historian.”

EdNews asked whether some of the content undercuts her efforts to include accurate Native American perspectives in the classroom, and how she would respond to students or tribes who might feel attacked by the content.

Critchfield pointed out that there are standards in fourth-grade history to learn about Native Americans.

Fact check: Idaho content standards call for students to learn about Native Americans in grades K-12

“Like any other supplemental … material, there may or may not be places that it’s applicable, and this may be one of those places where it isn’t,” she said.

Asked whether some of the content could be harmful to Idaho’s minority students in particular, Critchfield said, “We don’t put out materials that are intentionally harmful to any student, not just minorities, but to anyone.”

She hopes that by bringing this curriculum to Idaho, it will provide “more choices for communities.”

