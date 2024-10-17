Looking back: Four year old severely burned by bonfire in tank and man arrested after pushing shopping cart into 'traffic lane' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

POCATELLO — A man shot his wife multiple times before taking his own life in Pocatello, The Bingham County News reported on Oct. 16, 1913.

It’s not clear who the couple was but the man worked as a concrete mixer. He reportedly shot his wife four times but she didn’t die. She was taken to the Pocatello Hospital.

“He shot himself once and the shot was effective in killing him,” the paper stated.

1926-1950

RIGBY — A Rigby man set a local hunting record in 1929 after shooting his deer within three hours of starting his hunt, The Rigby Star reported on Oct. 17, 1929.

“George Cummings has the local season’s hunting record so far,” the article reads. “Mr. Cummings and Warden Jones, of Menan, left early Sunday morning for Birch Creek and returned the same night with a deer.”

Cummings said he “played a hunch” and went up on a high peak where he “was rewarded in shooting a four-prong buck after some three hours of tramping and climbing.”

1951-1975

GOSHEN — A four-year-old boy was severely burned by a bonfire in a steel tank, The Rigby Star reported on Oct. 14, 1965.

Larry Wayne Pincock, of Goshen, received first, second and third-degree burns in a fire at the family farm.

“The boy, with three other boys, made a fire in some straw in the bottom of a tank (a large metal type tank) and was severely burned from the heat of the tank,” The Rigby Star explained. “He was rescued by an 11-year-old boy. … He was burned on the backs of his legs and buttocks.”

The paper said 30% of Pincock’s body was burned. He was going to be in the hospital for at least three weeks receiving treatment.

“None of the clothing on the children was burned, indicating that the heat of the tank burned the Pincock child the most severely.”

1976-2000

POCATELLO — An Arizona man was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace after an incident at a Pocatello store, the Idaho State Journal reported on Oct. 19, 1976.

The incident happened in the Grand Central’s parking lot. Danny Joe Hatfield, 18, allegedly pushed a shopping cart into a traffic lane causing two pedestrians “to take evasive action,” according to police reports.