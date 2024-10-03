Man arrested after allegedly having sexual relationship with teen  - East Idaho News

UCON — A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody after police say he had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

The Ucon Police Department arrested Alexander Doyle Silvas Wednesday night. He has a $50,000 bond.

Court records show Silvas has been charged with felony rape of a victim who is 16 or 17 years old, felony sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child, and felony witness intimidation.

On Sept. 9, the Ucon Police Department was contacted by the parents of a 16-year-old girl. They said they believed their daughter was in a relationship with Silvas, who also lived in the same residence as the victim at the time of the alleged incidents, a news release said.

The parents reported another family member witnessed what they believed to be Silvas and the victim “engage in sexual activities on multiple occasions.”

Police interviewed the victim and she initially denied the allegations. However, in a follow-up interview, she admitted that she had been in a sexual relationship with Silvas for multiple years, the news release said.

Police interviewed Silvas and he denied having a sexual relationship with the victim but admitted to “kissing and groping” the victim over her clothes, police said.

Silvas said incriminating conversations may be found between himself and the victim on Snapchat, where they talked about having a sexual relationship. He said those conversations were just “talk.”

The news release said he had engaged in conversations without knowing that he was talking to law enforcement posing as the victim on Snapchat and made statements inconsistent with what he had told investigators when he was interviewed, police said.

“The Ucon Police Department would like to thank the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance and quick work in this investigation, as well as the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Probation,” the news release said.

Silvas is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

Though Silvas has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.