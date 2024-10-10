Man arrested after allegedly leaving drugs behind while hiding from police after crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 41-year-old man was arrested after police say he hid from police in a bush after a car crash and left drugs behind in the bush.

Jason Wayne Glover is charged with felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

According to court documents, on Sept. 22, an Idaho Falls Police officer stopped a two-door Jeep Cherokee at 7:13 p.m. on Kearney Street and Melrose Drive because the car’s registration was inactive.

Police say the driver, Glover, was a “known drug user with pending charges for possession of a controlled substance.”

Glover allegedly failed to stop and sped forward toward Woodruff Avenue. Police reports say Glover ran a stop sign and was “nearly struck by a vehicle head(ing) north.”

At that point, the officer says they stopped chasing Glover due to his “disregard for public safety.”

About two minutes after ending the chase, dispatch advised the officer of a car crash with injuries at John Adams Parkway and Lindon Drive.

One of the vehicles matched the description of Glover’s car, and officers said Glover ran from the crash.

Officers began looking for Glover in the area, and he was eventually detained and taken into custody one block south of the crash scene.

The driver of the other car told officers she was injured and was later taken to EIRMC by a private vehicle. The extent of her injuries are not clear.

Glover was also taken to EIRMC, where reports say doctors advised he had a collapsed lung from the crash.

During a search of Glover’s car, officers reportedly found 27.90 grams of a “white crystal substance” that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

They also found “2.75g of a green leafy substance and multiple items of paraphernalia,” according to court documents.

Residents near the crash later told officers that Glover had tried to hide in a bush in their yard before he was detained.

Police searched the bush and reportedly found “5.05 g of a brown/green plant-like substance” believed by officers to be psilocybin mushrooms.

Glover was admitted at EIRMC for his collapsed lung until he could be released and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23. If convicted, he could face up to 20 and a half years in prison.

Though Glover has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.