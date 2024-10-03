Man arrested and tased by police after allegedly running over two women with his truck - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after two women reported he ran over them with his truck and fled the scene.

Jaime Beltran Bencomo is charged with two counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death and one count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

Court documents say Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to Tautphaus Park on Saturday around 5:27 a.m. after a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

According to one of the victims, she had been run over by a truck, dropped off at the Walgreens on West Broadway Street, and believed her leg was broken. The other victim’s location was not known at this time.

A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy in the area reportedly noticed the victim limping and stopped to speak with her. She told the deputy that a man identified as Beltran Bencomo had run over her and another woman at Tautphaus Park.

She stated after being run over, they got into another friend’s truck and left the area.

Police reports say the victim was limping and could “hardly put weight on her right leg,” so she was assisted onto a gurney.

Idaho Falls Police arrived and noticed the victim also had a “large red mark on her left side,” which police say is consistent with road rash or “dragging of the skin on asphalt.”

The first victim was then transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where it was later found that she had a tire mark on her right ankle.

While looking for Beltran Bencomo, officers learned that he had just called a relative to pick him up at the Maverik gas station on the corner of Sunnyside Road. Beltran Bencomo reportedly told the relative he needed a ride because his “truck broke down and he was intoxicated.”

Officers responded to the gas station, where they reportedly saw Beltran Bencomo in the parking lot near the front of the store.

According to court documents, officers told Beltran Bencomo to move away from the truck as he was standing in front of it with the hood open.

Beltran Bencomo reportedly closed the truck’s hood and did not listen to the officer’s commands. He allegedly reached toward his waistband and was told to stop, but he continued to place his hands in his jacket pockets.

Police reports say officers told Beltran Bencomo if he came toward them, they would use a “40 mm less lethal round.” Beltran Bencomo reportedly continued to be uncooperative, so officers deployed 40mm less lethal tools and a taser on him.

During the arrest, he reportedly stated he had been drinking and driving. Officers state in reports he had the odor of alcohol on his breath.

When asked about the incident at Tautphaus Park, Beltran Bencomo stated he was arguing with one of the victims when both women punched him in the face.

The women got out of the car, and Beltran Bencomo says he “hit the gas of his vehicle instead of the brake, and the car was in reverse,” causing the victims to fall on the ground.

He told officers he didn’t know that he ran the women over but got out to check on them and was told by one of the women to “get the f*** out of here” before he left.

The second victim was later located by officers who had similar road rash injuries.

Beltran Bencomo was transported to EIRMC for medical clearance and then booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9. If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison.

Though Beltran Bencomo has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.