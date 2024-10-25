National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS — On October 26, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners will hold the 27th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse and theft. Locally, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rigby Police Department, St. Anthony Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Center for Hope, Community Family Clinic, and Eastern Idaho Medical Reserves Corps are hosting 7 Take Back Day collection site events within eastern Idaho from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

.

Dubois Location:

• Clark County Sheriff’s Office: 224 W. Main St.

Idaho Falls Location:

• College of Eastern Idaho: 1600 S. 25th E. Building 5 parking lot

Rigby Locations:

• Rigby Police Department 173 E. Main St. Suite 1

• Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 210 Courthouse Way (*Hit the doorbell button in the lobby and ask dispatch to buzz you in to use the permanent medication drop box.)

Rexburg Locations:

• Wal-Mart Parking Lot: 1450 North 2nd, Rexburg

• Madison County DMV: 510 North 2nd East, Rexburg

St. Anthony Location:

• St. Anthony Police Department: 420 N. Bridge St. Suite B

These events will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of any unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter and veterinary medications. Take Back Day collection sites will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device).

Needles will not be accepted.

Nationally, over 14 million Americans misused prescription psychotherapeutic drugs in 2022, with misuse highest among young adults ages 18-25. Unfortunately, Idaho is not immune to this issue.

In 2022, an estimated 40,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers.2 Results from the 2021 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that nearly 14% of Idaho 9-12th graders reported that they had misused a prescription drug one or more times in their life.

While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 40% took or received them from a family member or friend, and nearly 75% misused the medication in their own home.

When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away, or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, and the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication.

If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, visit an Eastern Idaho Public Health office to pick up a free Drug Deactivation Packet or find a year-round drop off location online at www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program.