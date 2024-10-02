New details after woman reportedly drives car into DMV leaving multiple people injured - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — New details have been released after a woman reportedly drove drunk and crashed into the Bonneville County Department of Motor Vehicles.

Breeyona Vallo, 21, is charged with felony aggravated DUI.

On Sept. 12, an Idaho Falls Police officer was dispatched to a car crash at the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to court documents.

When they arrived, officers reportedly saw three majorly damaged cars, including a white Mazda SUV driven by Vallo.

Police reports say Vallo’s car included one passenger. A 22-year-old and a 42-year-old drove the other two cars.

Reports also say there was “extensive damage” to the north side of the DMV building.

Courtesy photo

The DMV after the crash. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Vallo stated she was the driver of the Mazda and told police an “unknown vehicle had crashed into her and she pulled over to the DMV.”

Officers say Vallo’s breath smelled of alcohol and her “eyes were glassy and her speech was slightly slurred.” She then claimed she hadn’t been driving and was sitting in the back seat during the crash.

Officers say at one point, she also claimed to have been driving the car from the passenger seat.

When they looked inside the Mazda, police say they saw “several open cans of Twisted Tea (an alcoholic beverage) inside the vehicle.”

All four people involved in the crash were transported to EIRMC for their injuries.

Officers first spoke to Vallo’s passenger, who reportedly sustained a gash to his chin and complained of pain to his left leg.

The passenger stated Vallo “lost control of the vehicle at the underpass by the DMV, striking the left wall of the underpass, being unable to regain control of the vehicle.”

The passenger also stated the two had been drinking before the crash.

Officers then spoke to Vallo, who was reportedly confused and thought she was in Blackfoot with a different passenger than who was actually in her car at the time of the crash.

Vallo told police she had drank around six cans of Twisted Tea, two hours before driving. Court documents say her blood alcohol level was 0.184. The legal limit is 0.08.

According to court documents, Vallo sustained an injury to her forehead, cuts on her hands, and her right knee was scraped.

Officers later learned that the victims had sustained more serious injuries. The 22-year-old victim reportedly suffered a fractured right elbow and broken left arm, and the 42-year-old victim suffered a dislocated hip.

Vallo was later booked into the Bonneville County Jail on $15,000 bond. She was released on her own recognizance and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9.

If convicted, Vallo could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Vallo has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.