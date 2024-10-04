New details on Madison County woman charged after allegedly giving drugs to kids  - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — A woman was arrested in Madison County after allegedly giving drugs to children.

Jessica Biery, 36, is charged with four felonies for delivery of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor for injury to a child.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Biery in August after receiving tips that she was providing marijuana to several underage children on a regular basis, court documents said.

None of the kids live with or are related to her.

One of the children talked to police and reportedly said Biery provided him marijuana in the form of dab or wax between March and July. He estimated that he smoked marijuana at her home at least 35 times during that period, documents said.

Deputies asked him if he had smoked marijuana prior to the incidents, and he said he had but only traditional marijuana, not dab. He told police that while the effects were similar, dab provided a “significantly stronger high.”

Law enforcement asked him if he had seen the container where the marijuana was stored in Biery’s home. He described it as lime green.

More interviews

Other children were interviewed by deputies. One reportedly said he visited Biery’s home two to three times, where he smoked marijuana. He said that Biery told him she got the marijuana from her sister in Washington. Deputies asked him if he had previously smoked marijuana before these incidents and he said that he had not, documents said.

Another boy told police a similar story and that he had visited Biery’s home and had smoked marijuana there. He added that he had sneaked out of his family members’ home and Biery had picked him up to take him to her house. He spent two nights there until she realized he had been reported as a runaway, documents said.

After this discovery, she reportedly told him they needed to leave her house to avoid authorities looking for him. He remembers that Biery took back the marijuana he had to prevent him from being caught by the police, documents said.

Deputies talked to another child who said Biery bought him Twisted Tea alcohol and that he went to Biery’s house almost daily to smoke marijuana.

Search warrant

In September, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for her residence where a container with a green leafy substance was found on a computer desk. There was also a grinder with residue located on the same desk.

The green leafy substance was tested and showed presumptive positive for marijuana. A wooden box with a green rubber container was found, which was described by many of the juveniles to deputies. Inside the box was a wax substance resembling dab.

As a result of the search warrant, Biery was taken into custody.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to her lawyer for comment, but we have not heard back. If we do, we will update this story.

She was given a $10,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County courthouse.

Though Biery has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics distribution in Madison County is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5000. You can report anonymously.