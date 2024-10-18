Newly filed court documents detail alleged motive in murder of 36-year-old father - East Idaho News

RIRIE – New details released by prosecutors this week detail evidence that could reveal a motive for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton.

Randy Larkin, 59, was indicted on July 14, 2022, on one count of the first-degree murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s body was found on May 13, 2022, at the Lane Clark Rest Area along U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal filed a motion Monday to introduce more evidence during Larkin’s jury trial, which is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Morey Pelton | Courtesy photo

In the filing, Neal writes that Larkin was “engaged in dealing drugs in the Swan Valley area” and was reportedly in a “dispute with Morey Pelton over a drug transaction.”

Documents say a man named Kelly Hincks was also involved with drug transactions in Swan Valley and was known to both Larkin and Pelton. Hincks was not charged and died in January.

Larkin reportedly arranged for Gerald Hamlin to bring his “2 ounces of methamphetamine from Washington.”

Hamlin was recently sentenced to a retained jurisdiction for his role in the killing.

According to the filing, Larkin and Hamlin exchanged the methamphetamine before Pelton’s murder. Shortly after, Hincks arranged a meeting with Pelton to buy drugs at the Lane Clark Rest Area in Ririe, knowing that Larkin was looking for Pelton because of a previous drug dispute.

Larkin reportedly said he wanted to come to the meeting at the rest stop and decided to ride separately with Hamlin to the meeting.

Court documents say Larkin “stated that he intended to beat up (Morey) Pelton.”

Larkin also reportedly asked Hamlin to drive his car because “Morey Pelton was unfamiliar with his vehicle.”

Filings say Larkin brought a gun to the meeting and got there before Pelton and Hincks. While waiting, Larkin allegedly stated, “I ought to just shoot the little f*****.”

Larkin told Hamlin to leave the rest area after the shooting, and threatened him and another man “to not reveal anything to anyone about the events of May 12.”

Court documents say Larkin did not report the shooting, and disposed of the gun used to kill Pelton. Police still do not know where that firearm is.

Hamlin and the others did not report the shooting until they were confronted by police. Hamlin reportedly left Idaho and went to Arizona, notifying Larkin when he arrived.

At this time, Larkin allegedly told Hamlin that “snitches wind up in ditches.”

Larkin also allegedly admitted to his two children that he shot Pelton to “teach (Pelton) a lesson.”

Court documents also say that one of Larkin’s children testified at the grand jury and was later paid by Larkin to assist them with their struggling business. It is not clear if they testified in support of or against Larkin.

Though Larkin has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.