One Republican and one independent candidate running for open Power County Commissioner seat - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Two candidates are competing to replace Power County Commissioner Delane Anderson, who holds Seat 3 and is not seeking re-election.

The seat has a four-year term. District 3 encompasses the northern portion of American Falls and East Power County.

Chris Fehringer is running for the seat as the Republican candidate, and Lynn Scherer is running as the independent candidate.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Candidate Questions & Responses

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Scherer: I was born in American Falls, and raised on a cattle ranch in Power County. I met my wife Teresa in American Falls and together we raised two daughters, Tiffany and Kiara. They are raising families of their own and have blessed us with five grandchildren, Troy, Emmajo, Jimmy, Dailynne and Oaklee, all living in Power County. My career has been in sales and business management with several businesses in Power County. Being involved in the 4-H program when I was growing up instilled me to become a leader of 4-H programs for several years. I served on the American Falls Rural Fire District as Commissioner for 22 years. I also served on the Power County Radio Communication Board for several years.

Fehringer: As a life-long resident of American Falls, my wife Heather and I have had the privilege of calling this community our home. Both Heather and I graduated from American Falls High School and went on to attend ISU, where we both received our Associate Degree in Marketing and Management. Together, we raised our two children, Kimberlyn Fitch married to Brody Fitch, and Chase Fehringer married to Shalayne Fehringer and our grandson. Growing up on a family farm and being a farmer, I have always been actively involved in the agricultural industry. Also being a local business owner has given me insight on the challenges and needs small business owner face. In addition, I have gained valuable experience and knowledge about local government as a superintendent for the city of American Falls. I have also been actively engaged in the community where Heather and I have both been 4-H leaders and she is a member of Rotary, I have served as President for the Idaho Junior Rodeo Association, coaching Little League Baseball, basketball in both junior high and high school, and high school softball. Furthermore, I have served on the Power County Fair Board for several years, which has given me valuable insight into the needs and interests of our community.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Fehringer: We have deep roots in American Falls spanning four generations. I believe it is important to take an active role in the community. This is something that I learned from my dad, Ed Fehringer, who was a Lions Club member and served on the hospital board. He taught me the importance of being involved and making a difference in the community.

I strongly believe that fostering economic opportunities is of the utmost importance in promoting future growth within our community. By investing in infrastructure and attracting businesses that create jobs, we can significantly contribute to the development of our local economy, bolster our tax base, and ultimately generate more employment opportunities.

Scherer: I am seeking the office of Power County Commissioner for District #3 to be a voice and leader for all the people of the County. My platform slogan is “A candidate for the people, not a Party.” Partisan politics on a local level is not needed to represent all constituent’s concerns and needs on an equal level. Best interests for the whole of the County starts with listening to the people first, regardless of Party affiliation, and then developing a plan to address the issues in a manner that is well researched and thought out.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Scherer: I believe making sure to take care of what the County already has is an area that should always be in the forefront. Letting facilities and issues that the County has slip past the radar without being addressed in time to avert a major problem should always be on the list to review. Paying attention to these areas would be of the utmost importance to me.

Fehringer: I believe it is important to understand that there are a wide range of needs. To narrow it down to needs that need immediate improvement can be challenging. Before one can determine these needs, it will be necessary to make sure that you have all the information available to you so that you can make an informed decision. Once I have that information it will allow me to take the necessary steps to address these needs.

What are the greatest long-term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Fehringer: One of the greatest long-term challenges is the issue of rural depopulation. Many small rural counties are experiencing a decline in population as young people move to urban areas to search for better job opportunities and amenities. This trend can lead to a shrinking tax base and a decrease in economic vitality. To address this challenge, it is crucial for us to explore and embrace all opportunities that arise within our county. By doing so, we can take full advantage of the potential they offer and ensure a prosperous future for our community.

Scherer: One of the greatest long- term challenges facing the people in Power County is building the proper infrastructures to accept and maintain positive growth. This takes the insight and organization of people and groups that work together and plan on a non-partisan local level to develop a solid way forward. Enlisting and involving more people in adding ideas and energy to a plan for the future development would be one of my goals.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Scherer: Views of all constituents carry the same weight, even those with differing political views. Dismissing a view or idea immediately from a constituent does not build confidence in anything. Every concern or view should be researched with due diligence to determine whether it is valid or non-workable. Many new plans have come to fruit from first negatively viewed ideas. Usually communication flows freely without a wall present. I will never erect a wall to deflect communications from constituents and will do my best to attract a free flow of views and communications from the people.

Fehringer: Start by thoroughly understanding the issue from multiple perspectives. You need to consider all viewpoints, and options on the issue. Evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each perspective. Based on the information and discussions, develop potential solutions, or approaches to address the issue and work towards the best solution. I believe it is important to be available to constituents through various ways of communication whether it be sitting down meetings, emails or over phone calls.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Are there places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Fehringer: It is imperative to consider all relevant information before making any decisions regarding the budget. As we are all aware, managing budgets has become increasingly challenging, with costs constantly on the rise. Having experience in the local government, I have gained a deep understanding of the budgeting process and the challenges it presents. I strongly believe this is vital to have access to comprehensive information to make informed decisions that may have a direct impact on the budget.

Scherer: This is a difficult question to answer without getting input directly from the entities, programs and organizations in need of funding. I cannot pick apart the budget set for the coming year without knowledge of what needs and requests were made to the current commission. I can assure you that if I were your commissioner, I would listen carefully to the needs presented and make sure that all essential needs of the county departments and all services benefitting the citizens as a whole would be adequately funded.

What is your position on Idaho’s Proposition 1 ballot initiative that would end closed-party primary elections and create ranked-choice voting?

Scherer: As I stated in an answer to an earlier question, I am a Candidate for the People, not a Party. Proposition 1 has been put on the Ballot by the people and will experience both negative and positive in political rhetoric before it is voted on in November. This Proposition will be decided by the Vote of the people of Idaho, as it should be.

Fehringer: I am against Proposition 1 and will be voting no. The point of a primary election is to allow the parties to debate and choose the candidate that they think will best represent their party.

As your county increases in population, what immediate and long-term issues need to be tackled to better accommodate growth and expansion?

Fehringer: As the county’s population increases, we encounter several short- and long-term challenges particularly concerning infrastructure and housing. As we continue to grow we need to plan for those needs and look into possible ways to accommodate them.

Scherer: As a county increases in population, so does the increase in need for services. Power County has experienced a gradual growth rate for the past ten years which is manageable on the short term, but a plan for larger growth and expansion should be continually developed as to not fall behind on the infrastructure and services needed, as to not stifle progress. A solid plan that looks ahead for the next twenty years plus, with total insight into what is going to be needed as to facilitate a positive growth without having to run into roadblocks that were not researched and thought out ahead of time.