Threatening social media post against Thunder Ridge High School a hoax, say authorities. Here's where it came from - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A social media post that threatened a local school was determined to be a hoax.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and the administration of Thunder Ridge High School and Bonneville Joint School District 93 were notified of a firearm image posted on social media. The image referenced the high school.

An updated letter to parents and students was sent out Wednesday evening by Thunder Ridge High School Principal Trent Dabell, Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell, detailing what happened.

Through investigation, deputies found that the social media post originated from a source outside of Bonneville County and likely outside of the United States.

“This is a common pattern in similar hoax threats across the country. Deputies quickly determined there was no direct connection or defined threat to any specific student or to the school itself,” the letter said.

The letter referenced an anonymous Snapchat group called “TRHS 2027” that had been created by someone with no affiliation with the school or district. The group appears to be have no owner.

The social media post made to the group showed a screenshot of what looked to be a separate social media post with a picture of a firearm. The post included messaging between two people that inferred some level of violence “tomorrow.”

The post also included text referencing staying home and asking if it was a joke.

Thunder Ridge High School students who saw this reported it to their parents and then to law enforcement and school administration. It was immediately investigated.

“We recognize how hoax threats like those made today (Wednesday) disrupt the educational process and cause students and parents unnecessary stress from the continued sharing and exaggeration of misinformation originating from unofficial sources,” the letter said.

The letter talked about when school classes are typically canceled and when they are not.

“We decide whether to cancel classes or continue with school based on confirmed information. Because of the frequent hoax posts that are made on social media, we do not automatically cancel classes when we receive a report of a possible threat,” it said.

However, if it is determined the threat is credible, classes could be canceled.