Urgent call for coat donations; help warm hearts and people before winter arrives - East Idaho News

EAST IDAHO — Although the weather has been warmer than usual, winter is just around the corner, and the Wall of Warmth is urgently seeking coat donations to meet the needs of our community. In just two weeks, the Wall of Warmth will be set up across eight cities from Pocatello to Driggs, but right now, we’re falling short of the donations needed to keep our neighbors warm this winter.

The demand for coats is expected to far exceed our current supply, and we need the community’s help to ensure no one is left out in the cold. From now until November 13, we are calling on the public to donate gently used coats and winter gear at any Good 2 Go Stores or one of the 64 other drop-off boxes across East Idaho. The Walls of Warmth will be set up starting November 4, but without enough coats, we won’t be able to meet the need.

The time to act is now — please donate today and help make a difference for families in need this winter.

Drop-off locations and Wall of Warmth addresses are listed below.

Key Dates

Donations: October 1st – November 13th

Wall of Warmth: November 4th – 16th

What is the Wall of Warmth?

The Wall of Warmth is back for 2024 to ensure no one is left out in the cold. As winter approaches, we’re calling on the entire community to help each other stay warm through the chilly months ahead.

Valorie Blanchard, a local realtor, started the Wall of Warmth in 2017. It began with one small wall and a big idea: to give back to the community. Now in its eighth year, that one wall has grown into an incredible ten walls in eight communities, including Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony and Driggs. With the help of the Hall Foundation, JustServe and several local businesses, our goal is bigger than ever: to collect 9,000+ coats for those in need.

Why does this matter?

Staying warm during Idaho’s harsh winter is a challenge for many. The Wall of Warmth is more than just a collection of coats; it’s a symbol of hope, kindness and the power of community coming together to help our neighbors.

How can you help?

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 13, the community is invited to donate clean, gently used coats and winter gear at any local Good 2 Go Store or one of 64 other drop-off boxes located throughout East Idaho. Whether it’s a coat, snow pants, hats, gloves or scarves, every item donated can help someone stay warm this winter. It’s a small gesture that can make a big difference to those in need.

What if I need a coat?

Between Nov 4 – Nov 16 the Wall of Warmth will be set up on fences in a community near you. Individuals are encouraged to take what they need for themselves, family, or friends.

If you need a coat, take one. If you have a coat, please donate!

Visit the Wall of Warmth website for more information.

Donation locations:

St. Anthony: Broulim’s, RJ’s Exxon Gas Station, Fremont High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center

Broulim’s, RJ’s Exxon Gas Station, Fremont High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Rexburg: Alliance Title, Idaho’s Real Estate, City of Rexburg, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Valley Wide Country Store, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care

Alliance Title, Idaho’s Real Estate, City of Rexburg, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Valley Wide Country Store, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care Rigby: Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Rigby City Hall, Alliance Title, Speedy CPS, Ace Hardware

Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Rigby City Hall, Alliance Title, Speedy CPS, Ace Hardware Ucon: Good 2 Go

Good 2 Go Idaho Falls: Action Motor Sports, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Austin Kade Academy, Brad Hall Companies, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Good 2 Go, local churches

Action Motor Sports, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Austin Kade Academy, Brad Hall Companies, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Good 2 Go, local churches Shelley: Good 2 Go, Broulim’s

Good 2 Go, Broulim’s Blackfoot: Bingham Healthcare ER, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, Alliance Title, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Bingham Ag (Main Store), Bingham Ag (C-Store), Bingham Ag (Farm Store), Good 2 Go, Kesler’s Market

Bingham Healthcare ER, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, Alliance Title, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Bingham Ag (Main Store), Bingham Ag (C-Store), Bingham Ag (Farm Store), Good 2 Go, Kesler’s Market Pocatello: Streamline Chiropractic, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Teton Honda, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Lowes, HUX Customs Gun Shop, Portneuf District Library, Indian Hills Elementary, University Bible Church, Grace Lutheran School

Streamline Chiropractic, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Teton Honda, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Lowes, HUX Customs Gun Shop, Portneuf District Library, Indian Hills Elementary, University Bible Church, Grace Lutheran School Driggs: Broulim’s, Alliance Title, Victor City Hall, Tetonia City Hall

Broulim’s, Alliance Title, Victor City Hall, Tetonia City Hall Preston: IFA Country Store, Stokes Market, Preston Junior High School, West Side Elementary School

Wall of Warmth locations:

St. Anthony: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 247 East 4th North

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 247 East 4th North Rexburg: 1218 Bond Avenue

1218 Bond Avenue Rigby: Rigby South Park (Around Rodeo Grounds)

Rigby South Park (Around Rodeo Grounds) Idaho Falls: Action Motor Sports, Civitan Park

Action Motor Sports, Civitan Park Shelley: Dean Goodsell Elementary School fence

Dean Goodsell Elementary School fence Blackfoot: North Meridian Street (directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store)

North Meridian Street (directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store) Pocatello: Lewis & Clark Elementary and Alameda Middle School fence, Streamline Chiropractic Parking Lot

Lewis & Clark Elementary and Alameda Middle School fence, Streamline Chiropractic Parking Lot Driggs: 445 North Main Street

If you have any questions about the Wall of Warmth, contact Valorie Blanchard, Valorie’s List at 208-403-1859 or click on the Wall of Warmth Facebook page.