What happened to the falls in Idaho Falls? - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Photos courtesy Andrea Mathison

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning Wednesday night, Idaho Falls Power began lowering the water levels above the falls to facilitate the removal of driftwood and debris.

Significant accumulation of logs and debris has been observed on the weir and below the falls, prompting this necessary action. On Thursday morning, the falls will not be flowing as crews work to saw and cut the driftwood and logs into smaller pieces.

To lower the water levels, Idaho Falls Power will slightly increase generation at the city hydroplant. Currently, 2,900 cubic feet per second (CFS) of water is passing through the plant, which has a capacity of 6,000 CFS. By increasing generation, the water levels in the pond upstream of the waterfalls will decrease by approximately 3-4 inches.

Crews will be conducting their work to saw and remove logs and debris on Thursday morning, with water flow expected to resume early Thursday afternoon.