Whooping cough cases have exploded since 2023, new CDC data shows - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Whooping cough cases are continuing to rise in the United States, with new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that there are five times as many cases this year than at this point last year.

The data, updated Thursday, shows the case count at 18,506 as of the week ending October 12. At the same time last year, 3,382 cases had been reported.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a common respiratory illness in the US. It may be difficult to identify because its symptoms are so similar to those of other respiratory bacteria and viruses, which often circulate at the same time as whooping cough.

The infection starts with symptoms like a runny nose, a low-grade fever and a tickly cough. A week or two later, it moves into a new stage, leading to a violent full-body cough.

These coughing fits can be so severe that they cause patients to vomit or break ribs, and they’re often accompanied by a whooping sound as the person tries to catch their breath.

Antibiotics can treat the infection, but only if it’s caught within the first few weeks, before the arrival of the exhausting, painful cough. Then, the only treatment is comfort care with plenty of rest and fluids while the infection runs its course.

While whooping cough can be serious for all ages, children younger than 1 are particularly sensitive because their immune systems are still developing. This is especially true for infants and young children who haven’t had all their recommended vaccines.

Some babies don’t develop a cough and instead struggle to breathe. Infants who haven’t been fully vaccinated are more likely to develop serious complications such as pneumonia and, in rare cases, encephalopathy.

Whooping cough spreads through bacteria transmitted through the air. The infection is most commonly spread at schools, child care centers and hospitals.

Many people can be contagious up to two weeks after coughing. This is how many children get infected by older siblings, parents or other caregivers who may not know that they’re infected.

The best way to prevent or minimize the symptoms of whooping cough is to get yourself and your child vaccinated. The CDC recommends that children get the DTaP vaccine and adolescents and adults get the TDaP vaccine.