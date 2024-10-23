Woman facing charges for burglary now charged with arson following building fire - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman already facing multiple charges is suspected to have caused a fire on Monday.

Lexy Davis, 42, was arrested after allegedly stealing multiple firearms from a residence on Monday. On Wednesday, she was charged with arson for a commercial fire that took place earlier that day.

Davis was charged with burglary, aggravated assault upon certain personnel, and grand theft for her alleged burglary. In addition to the charge for arson in the second degree, she received an additional charge for burglary.

The commercial fire occurred at 525 East Clark Street. While the building has a sign reading Harper’s Auto Group, it’s currently occupied by Acute Rescue and Transport, a medical transport company.

The building in the aftermath of the fire. | Courtesy photo

Firefighters discovered the fire when they saw smoke coming from the building while driving down the road. They determined it was a commercial fire and put in an emergency call at 3:26 p.m.

The Pocatello Fire Department and Police Department responded to the blaze. It was put out around 3:40 p.m.

Authorities allege that Davis entered the building before the fire.

“Security camera footage from inside the building showed the suspect, later identified as Davis of Pocatello, enter Acute Rescue and Transport and wander around before entering an RV stored inside the building. After Davis exited, smoke was seen coming from the RV. Davis was seen leaving the business with personal property belonging to employees,” read a press release from the city of Pocatello.

Later that evening, around 8:55 p.m., police officers were investigating a burglary in the area of Elmore Street, where the victim reported to officers multiple firearms had been taken. The victim showed officer ring camera footage of the suspect leaving the residence, who they allege was Davis.

Courtesy photo

Davis was located by the officers with a drone, where they say they found her hiding in the brush by the fence line on Saratoga. Officers say she was armed with a firearm.

After negotiating with her, officers took Davis into custody.

“It is believed Davis attempted to enter multiple residences and vehicles in the area,” read a news release from the city.