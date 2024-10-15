You have to see this! Runaway dog causes California freeway to shut down - East Idaho News

MAKING A RUN FOR IT — A runaway dog has gone viral after highway patrol in southern California shut down the freeway to rescue the four-legged escapee.

Footage of the dog roaming the 91 Freeway in Long Beach, California, was recorded on September 22, 2024. Since being shared online, the video has continued to gain more traction on the internet.

The video, taken by someone with the username @adrifer777, shows traffic at a standstill as a dog appears to casually make its way down the highway with a patrol vehicle following nearby.

Highway patrolmen, along with bystanders, are then seen trying to capture the dog — either on foot or with the help of their motorcycles — as the dog starts running.

Eventually, the video ends with a man carrying the dog to a patrol car, where it is successfully placed in the backseat.