Man arrested after reportedly being caught kissing a 13-year-old girl - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man is in jail after police say he was caught sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Yordi Edismic Porras Garcia was charged with three counts of felony child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old. During his preliminary hearing, two of the felony counts were dropped.

According to court documents, on Oct. 14, an Idaho Falls Police Officer was called to a home in Idaho Falls regarding an assault.

Police reports say a 13-year-old was in the home with her family and a man identified as Porras Garcia. The reporting party told the officer that Porras Garcia was found in the kitchen with the minor in “some sort of physical altercation.”

When confronted, Porras Garcia reportedly told the officer it wasn’t a physical altercation and that he had been kissing and sexually touching the minor. Porras Garcia allegedly admitted he had done this to the victim “seven to 10 times since May of this year.”

A warrant for Porras Garcia’s arrest was issued on Oct. 15. He was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Porras Garcia is expected to appear for a District Court arraignment on Nov. 4. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Though Porras Garcia has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.