Classic and country rock band with large local following performing in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Satin Steel, a popular band with a strong east Idaho following, is set to perform in Pocatello and Island Park this week.

The band, featuring husband and wife duo Darla and Steve Olsen — the group’s lead vocalist and guitarist respectively — will play at The Nash (aka First National Bar) in Pocatello on Jan. 16. They will then play two shows at Lakeside Lodge in Island Park on Jan. 17 and 18.

For these performances, Diane Carroll of Rigby will join on drums at The Nash, while drummer Dave Shelley of Idaho Falls will take over at Lakeside Lodge. Other band members include keyboard/guitar player Corry Peterson, bass player David Romero, and bass fill-in Brad Campbell.

Known for their versatile repertoire, Satin Steel delivers a mix of classic rock, country rock, pop, jazz, and original songs, driven by Darla’s powerful vocals and Steve’s masterful guitar work.

Darla’s musical inspirations include Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood, while Steve’s include the bands Toto and Night Ranger. With a mix of songs, genres, and artists, Satin Steel appeals to people of all ages with the motto, “A good time is ALWAYS had!”

Satin Steel was formed nearly nine years ago in Saratoga Springs, Utah. What began as a simple Facebook friend request resulted in Darla joining the band. A friendship, which eventually grew into a love story, lead to the marriage of Darla and Steve.

“I received a friend request from Steve. I didn’t know him and had never met him. He saw something I posted on a mutual friend’s Facebook page and then went to my page and requested my friendship,” said Darla.

The couple had been friends on Facebook for about a year and shared videos of Darla singing karaoke. At the time, Steve was playing in a band called Divine Sunset with three other men. The band was looking to replace the lead singer with a female singer.

In April 2016, Steve privately messaged Darla asking if she’d like to audition for the lead singer position in the band.

“Oh, my gosh! I was so excited! I had been talking about getting into a band for years. I was excited and nervous at the same time,” said Darla.

A few hours after auditioning, Darla received a message from Steve, saying, “We would like to offer you the lead singer position. Are you interested?”

“Hell, yeah! I was so excited but still tried to control how I replied. I told him (Steve), ‘Yes, I would love this opportunity,’” said Darla.

Once Darla joined, the band practiced together weekly and ultimately changed its name to Satin Steel, which they all agreed on.

Satin Steel live on stage at a recent performance. | Courtesy photo

Darla and Steve’s friendship struck a chord on and off the stage. The couple started officially dating in July.

“We kept it quiet at first, with both of us promising that we wouldn’t let our relationship destroy the band,” said Darla. “Come to find out, everyone else knew we had feelings for each other before we did.”

Steve mustered up the nerve to propose to Darla in August 2017, and the couple married in November.

Since then, it’s been a wild ride, performing throughout Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana, and Arizona, while balancing their marriage.

“The band is a job. People get jealous, and people get irritated with each other. We decided early on that we wouldn’t let the band affect our relationship, and we don’t let it,” said Steve.

The Olsens currently reside in Chloride, Arizona. Steve is retired from a long career in the mail service equipment industry, while Darla still works as a lead designer for MJ Design Custom Cabinets out of Salt Lake. She’s also an office manager for HuntingTheWorld.com.

The Olsens say Satin Steel has no plans to stop.

“We’re going to keep rocking until we can’t,” said Steve. “We’ve met so many people and have had so many great experiences through music. We’re a close-knit band. We’re family. We can’t wait to come to Idaho and hang out with our friends.”

“This (Satin Steel) keeps us young,” added Darla.

For more information on Satin Steel, follow them on Facebook. Satin Steel’s album “Born For A Storm” features original and cover songs. It’s available on iTunes and Spotify. Learn more on their website.