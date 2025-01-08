 GALLERY | Photos of the catastrophic California wildfires - East Idaho News
PHOTO GALLERY

GALLERY | Photos of the catastrophic California wildfires

  Published at  | Updated at
Isabella Sosa-Salazar

Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

Firefighter running in a neighborhood on fire
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, sending residents fleeing from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke. Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes on Wednesday, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena.

Wildfire
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Wildfire
A car travels down East Mendocino Street as a wildfire burns in the hills near Eaton Canyon, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Wildfire
Residents of a senior center are evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Woman in wheelchair
A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Person in wheelchair
A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Wildfire aflame next to car
The Eaton Fire burns vehicles and structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Evergreen tree on fire
The Palisades Fire burns a Christmas tree inside a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
People running
Residents of a senior center are evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Dark fog with red moon
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Remains of large home on fire
The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Firefighters helping a man
A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. | AP Photo/Ethan Swope
Broken statue on the ground surrounded by burnt debris
A statue and other structures are burned as the Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Burnt neighborhood with light flames
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Car surrounded by burnt debris
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

